Vision BMW Alpina Concept: Big Bold and Beautiful

Since the BMW Group fully integrated the Alpina name into its portfolio at the start of 2026, enthusiasts have wondered how the latter brand would balance its heritage as a boutique tuner with its new status as a high-end luxury manufacturer. The answer to that arrived today, at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, in the form of the Vision BMW Alpina.

This stunning one-off design study isn’t merely a concept; it is a statement. Positioned to bridge the gap between the athletic performance of BMW and the pinnacle luxury of Rolls-Royce, the Vision BMW Alpina redefines the super-GT idea for a new era.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

A flagship with presence

Measuring a massive 5,200 mm in length, the Vision BMW Alpina is longer than a three-row X7 SUV. Yet its low-slung, athletic posture and raked roofline give it a grace that the recently departed 8 Series struggled to achieve.

Designers looked to the past to carve out a future, most notably through a modernized shark nose front end, inspired by the E24-based Alpina B7. The iconic kidney grille has been reimagined as a three-dimensional sculpture, with dark metallic tones that pay homage to the legendary BMW 507.

Other heritage cues abound: the signature 20-spoke wheels (22 inches in front, 23 inches in the rear) have been an Alpina trademark since 1971, while the subtle deco-lines along the doors — a staple since 1974 — are now elegantly painted beneath the clear coat.

| Photo: BMW

The heart of a GT: V8 power

While the oversized grille era has seen many brands pivot to electricity, the long hood of this concept conceals a traditional V8 engine. BMW Alpina has stayed true to its roots, ensuring the car produces a rich, deep baritone at low speeds and a sonorous, expressive roar at high revs. This is paired with the brand’s signature elliptical quad-tailpipe layout.

Craftsmanship and “Comfort+”

Inside, the Vision BMW Alpina offers a cabin made for four that prioritizes calm and craftsmanship. The interior features premium leather sourced from the Alpine region, accented by traditional blue and green stitching. Controls are made of crystal and metal finished with watchmaking precision.

Reflecting the philosophy of founder Burkard Bovensiepen, who believed a comfortable driver was a faster driver, the concept introduces a Comfort+ mode, pushing refinement beyond standard BMW settings. Even the infotainment is bespoke; the 17.9-inch touchscreen and Panoramic Drive display feature Alpina-specific graphics, including a background that faithfully reproduces the mountain range south of Alpina’s home in Buchloe, Germany.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

The theatricality extends to the rear console, where an automated mechanism deploys crystal glasses and a glass water bottle, each glass held in place by hidden magnets and tilted at a precise six-degree angle.

The path forward

While this specific coupe is a design study, it serves as a roadmap for the BMW Alpina brand’s first customer model: a highly bespoke sedan based on the Series 7, set to arrive next year. The Vision BMW Alpina makes the new hierarchy clear: Alpina is not a louder version of BMW M, but a sleeker, richer and more sophisticated alternative for those who value speed and comfort in equal measure.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW