• Volkswagen and Audi are recalling some 230,000 vehicles in two separate campaigns.

• The larger recall involves a tire pressure monitoring system software problem.

• Most 2022 Audi models have a multimedia system that may be defective.

Volkswagen and Audi are recalling some 230,000 vehicles to fix two separate issues: a problem with the tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an issue with a multimedia-system voltage regulator.

The larger recall involves 225,704 units of several Volkswagen and Audi models with TPMS software that can be slow to react in extremely rare situations. If all four tires lose pressure simultaneously at the same rate, the system may not warn the driver within the timeframe required by the U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, which requires a warning within 20 minutes of certain criteria being met.

Granted, the chances of this happening are rare, but it shows us how strict standards are for manufacturers, which is reassuring to the public.

Browse cars for sale available near you

VW/Audi point out the system will still inform the driver before air pressure drops to a level that could be dangerous on the road. The system needs to be repaired, nonetheless, as it does not work according to required standards.

The fix is simple: a visit to the dealer to have the TPMS software updated. The vehicles affected by this problem, by model year, include:

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, Golf Alltrack, Golf R and Golf Sportswagen;

2019-2020 Volkswagen Atlas, Golf, Golf GTI, Jetta and Jetta GLI;

2020-2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport;

2021 Volkswagen Atlas.

2019 Audi Q3 and A3 Cabriolet;

2019-2020 Audi A3.

Letters will be sent to owners by December 30, 2022.

Photo: Audi 2021 Audi Q3 - Profile

The second problem affects 6,076 2021-2022 Audi vehicles. In this case, dealers will have to review the multimedia system. A faulty voltage regulator can damage the system's display in the centre console when the vehicle is turned off. When the vehicle is started, the display screen might not work, in which case the image from the rearview camera won’t display either. And that runs afoul of both American and Canadian standards. Dealers will replace the systems if deemed necessary.

And because the system is present everywhere, the models affected are numerous:

2021-2022 Audi Allroad, A8 and e-tron

2022 Audi A3, A4, A4 Allroad, A5, A6, A7, e-tron GT, Q3, Q7, Q8, RS Q8, RS6, RS7, S3, S4, S5, S6, S8, SQ7 and SQ8.

Notices will be sent to owners by December 25th