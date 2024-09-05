A few months ago, we learned that ChatGPT artificial intelligence software would be integrated into certain Volkswagen vehicles. Europe was targeted first, and now it's North America's turn.

Integration starts on September 6 with the new 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI, as well as the ID.4 2024 electric SUV equipped with the 82-kWh battery.

We contacted Volkswagen Canada to find out whether this will also be available on Canadian vehicles from the outset. The answer: not at present.

Eventually, most 2025 Volkswagen models will benefit from the feature, including the Taos, Golf GTI and Golf R, ID. Buzz and Tiguan. Owners will have to take out a subscription to access the features, but the automaker is offering a three-year free trial for both electric models, and a one-year trial for some others. Jetta and Taos owners will have to subscribe from the outset.

The system, based on Cerence Chat Pro, allows users to control navigation, change songs and other multimedia settings, adjust the climate control and ask questions on general knowledge topics... directly to the vehicle. You'll have to start your sentences with a call like “Hello IDA” or “Hello Volkswagen”, in most cases.

The company did mention, however, that some functions are activated with more traditional and natural messages, such as telling the system that it's cold so that it will turn up the heat.

If a user asks a question that the system can't handle “locally”, it connects to a cloud server, and Cerence Chat Pro processes it to provide a result.

Welcome to the future.

Volkswagen assures us that the system does not access vehicle data, so users won't be constantly monitored.

We’ll be watching what the take-up rate is for a system like this. It's obviously most likely to interest younger owners. It's also another way of getting customers to spend their money - a new reality that we’ll have to get used to.