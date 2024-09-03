• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta.

Ann Arbour, MI - The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta ushers in a new era for this iconic model, which has been on the market now for over 40 years. This new edition subtly blends tradition and innovation, offering light aesthetic updates and targeted technological advances.

Aiming to maintain its sales position within Volkswagen's lineup in North America, the new Jetta offers sleek styling, enhanced safety and improved fuel efficiency, at a starting price of $25,795 in Canada for the Trendline model.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, profile | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Jetta - What's new?

The 2025 Jetta benefits from a number of small improvements designed to enhance fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Improved aerodynamics reduce fuel consumption, while adjustments to the suspension systems enhance driving comfort.

These modifications make the Jetta more pleasant and quieter to drive on a daily basis, while maintaining low fuel consumption. According to Volkswagen, this enhanced performance comes from the MBQ platform, which underpins a number of models in the VW lineup.

Basically, this platform is like an advanced Lego set for building cars. Imagine that each Lego piece represents an element of the car: the engine, the suspension, the brakes and so on. The MQB platform provides a set of these basic parts that can be assembled in different ways to create different car models.

How does it help the Jetta?

Fuel efficiency: The MQB platform enables the use of lightweight, aerodynamic parts, which reduces fuel consumption.

Comfort: The platform is very rigid, which means it is less prone to torsion and vibration.

Flexibility: This makes it easy to adapt the car to different engines and technologies. So Volkswagen can improve the Jetta over time by adding new features.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, three-quarters front | Photo: Volkswagen

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta - 7.0/10

The 2025 Jetta's styling has evolved very discreetly, with interior and exterior tweaks that give it a more contemporary, dynamic look. In our opinion, it displays a hint of the now-defunct Passat, which is not at all a bad thing.

The new Jetta has a more assertive silhouette, with flowing lines that evoke the dynamism of a coupé. The front end has been refreshed with a new grille and redesigned LED headlamps, to rejuvenate the lighting signature.

At the rear, the trunk lid has been redesigned to incorporate a light bar linking the rear lights. New 17-inch and 18-inch alloy wheels and the addition of two new body colours - Monterey Blue Pearl and Alpine Grey - complete the exterior styling update.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Inside

The interior of the 2025 Jetta has been slightly redesigned to offer a more welcoming and functional environment. The redesigned dashboard, with its clean lines and integrated air vents finished in chrome and piano black, adds a modern touch. The adoption of an 8-inch floating touchscreen, now standard on all models, modernizes the driver interface and facilitates access to infotainment and navigation functions.

In addition, new seat fabrics and door trims, from the base level upwards, enhance the overall impression.

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta - 8.0/10

The Jetta 2025 incorporates a range of modern, up-to-the-minute technologies designed to enhance comfort, convenience and connectivity.

The infotainment system, now accessible via an 8-inch floating touchscreen as standard on all models, has been updated for a more intuitive and responsive interface. It can be manipulated with the tip of a finger, and in just a few minutes you'll be able to navigate easily between the various menus.

The “Climatronic Touch” automatic climate control is now included as standard, enabling precise adjustment of the interior temperature. We regret the absence of the dial, which was easier to use on older models.

In front of the driver, a heated multifunction steering wheel is also featured right from the base model. The top-of-the-range versions feature touch-sensitive buttons, especially for the radio controls, which can cause problems of tactile sensitivity.

The interior ambience can be customized in 10 different ways. Finally, App-Connect wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available on all versions. Top-of-the-range versions will have a wireless charger for their phone.

The 2025 Jetta is also equipped with the advanced Volkswagen Digital Cockpit system, which replaces traditional instruments with a customizable digital display. Trendline and Comfortline models feature an 8-inch screen, while Sport, Highline (and GLI) models come with the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, offering full-screen navigation and multiple display options.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta - 8.0/10

The Jetta is powered by a 1.5L turbo engine developing 158 hp. This engine is combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth gear changes and a pleasant drive. This combination enables the Jetta to achieve a combined fuel consumption of just 7.4L/100 km, so says VW.

Driving the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta - 8.0/10

The new Jetta delivers a driving experience that is impressively balanced, thanks to its MacPherson strut front suspension and torsion beam rear suspension. This configuration, though simple, has been refined to offer a satisfying compromise between comfort and dynamism. On the road, the Jetta is a pleasure to drive, effectively absorbing road imperfections while retaining a certain agility in corners. However, you mustn't rush it too much - it doesn't like to be pushed around.

The 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers only modest power, but it comports itself very well at low or cruising speeds. If you decide to mash the right-hand pedal, the engine remind you of its limits. In normal driving conditions, the 2025 Jetta remains relatively quiet and comfortable.

The electric power steering, standard on all versions, offers decent precision and good handling in town, although it can lack a little feel at high speeds.

Models equipped with the Sport package or the Highline finish get the XDS system, an electronic differential that enhances traction and cornering stability.

Fuel consumption

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta is frugal. As mentioned, the manufacturer claims a combined fuel consumption of 7.4L/100 km. The best news about that is it seems quite realistic - our test drive on mainly secondary roads gave us an average of 7.7L/100 km.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volkswagen Jetta pricing in Canada

The entry-level Jetta Trendline starts at $25,795, and for that buyers get stuff like an 8-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control and LED headlights. To start the car, you'll still need a key to insert into the cylinder.

The Jetta Comfortline, priced from $28,195, adds further comfort features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, remote start, the KESSY keyless access system and leatherette seats. The Sport Package, available as a $1,600 option on this version, adds sporty and technological features such as a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch black wheels and the XDS electronic differential system.

Finally, the range-topping Jetta Highline starts at $32,195. It features top-of-the-range equipment such as leather seats, ventilated front seats, a BeatsAudio audio system and the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro.

Please note that these prices are Manufacturer's Suggested Starting Prices (MSRP) and do not include shipping and preparation costs, which amount to $1,950.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Some of your questions about the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta

How does the 2025 Jetta compare with its main competitors?

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta compares very well with its rivals in the compact sedan market, namely the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda3 and Hyundai Elantra. Strengths include value for money, fuel economy, driving comfort and interior space.

Does the new Jetta offer autonomous or assisted driving?

Although the Jetta does not offer autonomous driving, it does incorporate semi-automated driving assistance features thanks to the standard IQ.DRIVE system. These include the Travel Assist function, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to help drivers maintain a safe speed and distance from the vehicle in front, while remaining centered in their lane.

The final word

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta is a solid compact sedan. Right from the base model, there's automatic a/cand high beams, as well as wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are convincing features for young consumers shopping for a car under the $30,000 mark.

Subtle but effective improvements, both aesthetic and technological, keep the Jetta competitive in a hotly contested segment. Although it could stand a more powerful engine and better soundproofing, the 2025 Jetta shines with exemplary fuel economy, a spacious interior and very appreciable driving comfort.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, wheel | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Jetta, multimedia screen | Photo: Volkswagen