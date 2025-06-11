Following the notable arrival of the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen might be preparing a smaller, more affordable, and equally family-friendly model. According to sources close to the German automaker, a new electric minivan could succeed the defunct Volkswagen Touran, with a launch anticipated around 2027 or 2028.

A logical follow-up to the once-popular Touran

Launched in 2003, the Volkswagen Touran sold over 2.6 million units in 20 years, becoming one of Europe's most popular compact minivans.

VW gradually phased out the model as SUVs gained dominance. The return of an electric model based on the same format could reignite interest.

The Volkswagen BUDD-e concept (2016) | Photo: Volkswagen

A style inspired by the past... and the future

Volkswagen has reportedly dusted off several forgotten concepts, including the 2016 BUDD-e and 2011 Bulli, to shape the identity of its new minivan. The goal? To create a vehicle that is both nostalgic, modern and ultra-practical, capable of competing with Chinese brands like Zeekr, which are aggressively investing in this niche.

Modern architecture, promising range

Underneath the body, this new minivan would likely be based on a revised version of the MEB+ or SSP platforms, featuring 60- to 80-kWh batteries and either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The aim would be a price lower than the ID. Buzz (close to $60,000 CAD), making it an attractive choice for Canadian families seeking a spacious electric vehicle.

Minivans, a booming segment?

Volkswagen isn't alone in this race. Hyundai, for example, is preparing the Staria EV, its first electric minivan. And in China, several local brands already offer this type of plug-in vehicle.

If the project moves forward, Volkswagen could make a strong comeback in the compact minivan market with a versatile, accessible, and family-oriented electric vehicle. This idea should appeal to many Canadians nostalgic for models like the Mazda 5 or Kia Rondo, but eager to go electric.