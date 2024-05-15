Volkswagen will present a new variant of its Golf GTI on May 31st. Brand CEO Thomas Schäfer posted a short video on LinkedIn showing the car in action on a track.

In it we learn the reason behind the timing of the reveal - the 24 Hours of Nürburgring - and the reason for its existence – to help mark the model’s 50th anniversary. The first Golf launched in 1974.

The images in the video were pixelated to hide most of the details of the new model. We can see that the front bumper has been redesigned. The white stripe on the bumper are perplexing – we’ll know more about it at the end of the month.

We're also expecting distinctive elements in terms of the rear bumper, the rims, which could feature a singular design, exterior and interior logos and the seats, which could feature particular patterns, topstitching.

Since the 20th anniversary of the GTI model in 1996, the company has offered special editions every five years; 2021 saw the introduction of the Clubsport 45 variant. That variant was lighter than the regular GTI and featured a titanium sports exhaust. It also offered a little more power.

The current Golf GTI offers 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque.

There’s no word yet on whether the anniversary variant will be offered in Canada.