Volkswagen Teases First Image of the Next Golf R

It’s been known for a while that German automaker Volkswagen will no longer offer all the variants of its Golf model in North America when the next generation debuts. We can consolation knowing that the versions that will live on here are the sportier ones.

Volkswagen has teased a first image of one of those, the R variant, ahead of the full reveal this coming Wednesday, November 4.

The image show a portion of the vehicle’s back end, and of course a notable feature is the new R logo the brand is introducing. Also visible is a spoiler as well as styling for the lights that’s similar to that seen on other recent VW models.

On the short video released concurrently, it’s clear that Volkswagen is keeping the variants very similar to another esthetically; thus the headlights are the same as featured on the GTI. Yet Volkswagen has promised an R variant that will distance itself more from the GTI for the next generation. We’ll know if that’s true in a couple of days.

We’re most eager to know what will come under the hood of the next-gen Golf R. Speculation up to now has it that the model will get an engine offering 328 hp, with a 400-hp variant possible as well. All-wheel drive will certainly be part of the package, and we’re hopeful buyers will still be able choose a manual transmission in some versions.

Stay tuned for full details Wednesday.

