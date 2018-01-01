Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

ID.Buzz Prototype Spy Shots Appear Online

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

One of the most anticipated models coming down the pike in the next few years, across all categories and companies, is undoubtedly the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, that modern incarnation of the famous Type 2, but in electric form.

The design of the concept we've seen so far is simply stunning in fact it’s hard to imagine the model won’t be a big success. We won’t know this for a while, though, since the ID.Buzz isn’t expected until 2023 as a 2024 model.

Fortunately, eagle-eyed pro and amateur photographers are lurking everywhere, camera in hand. And so, inevitably, first spy images of a test version of the model have appeared online.

The two photos, shared on a Twitter account belonging to Cole Marzen, deliver a first tentative look at the model with what appears to be the body it will wear when it launches commercially, when in its van configuration. The images show a model similar to the concept, but with a few notable changes.

The future Volkswagen ID.Buzz, front
Photo: Instagram (red.david)
The future Volkswagen ID.Buzz, front

In front, the hood panel looks wider than on the concept. The logo is a little smaller and sits higher up where it crosses a chrome strip between the headlights. So much for the relationship with the rest of the ID lineup.

On the sides, the headlights join the recessed area that runs the length of the vehicle and which offers the perfect separation to offer a two-colour exterior finish.  

The rear is rather conventional with very square corners and a spoiler that overhangs the window. The concept had a more rounded rear end. The license plate is placed lower to preserve some of the van's classic style.

It’s expected the ID.Buzz will receive the same mechanical innards as the ID.4, but the big caveat is that its debut is still far away and many things can change. The same goes for the styling, as more tweaks will surely be made to the final product.

The future Volkswagen ID.Buzz, rear
Photo: Instagram (red.david)
The future Volkswagen ID.Buzz, rear

You May Also Like

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Confirmed for 2023

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Confirmed for 2023

It's a go for the reimagined VW microbus: the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be offered here in North America, the German automaker has confirmed. We'll have to be ...

VW Aims for Near-Full Autonomy With its ID. Buzz by 2025

VW Aims for Near-Full Autonomy With its ID. Buzz by 2025

Volkswagen says it wants to give it upcoming ID. Buzz van Level 4 autonomous-drive capability as early as 2025. In the parlance, this level means that a mode...

Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe

Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe

Volkswagen has applied to trademark the e-Samba name with authorities in Europe. It’s not known what the company’s plans are for the name, but odds are good ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Jeep Compass logo (80th Anniversary Edition)
A Reworked Jeep Compass Will Appear at Chicag...
Article
BMW Série 2 2022
The Next BMW 2 Series Will Makes its Big Entr...
Article
Honda Prologue logo
The Prologue Will Be Honda's First All-Electr...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes...
Video
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Tire Review
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Ti...
Video
Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 