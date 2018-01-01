Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Wants to Sell 120,000 ID.Buzz Electric Vans Annually

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In early March, Volkswagen finally lifted the veil on the ID.Buzz, the modern, all-electric incarnation of one of the most iconic models in its history, the famous Microbus, or Type 2.

Everything points at the new EV being quite the success. First because of its practical size, and also because of its electric configuration, not to mention the two-thumbs-up styling of the thing. The retro vibe is sure to please many as well.

And, it will be offered all over the world, including the passenger version in stretched configuration here in Canada.

At the same, it’s relevant these days to wonder how many of the model we’ll actually see on our roads. The current situation makes making predictions a particularly hazardous when it comes to electric vehicles. What then are Volkswagen's expectations?

Well, for once, we actually know. Ralf Brandstaetter, Volkswagen CEO (vehicle division), spelled it out during a presentation of the company's financial and product outlook for 2022 and beyond.

“We want to sell around 120,000 units a year,” said he. He described the ID.Buzz as the most emotionally engaging vehicle in the brand's family of electric models and said it has the potential to be a strong seller. He pointed out that “the ID Buzz has been incredibly well received in the U.S. where it's even a bit of a cult figure.”

Browse cars for sale available near you

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.Buzz, three-quarters rear

VW will start taking advance orders for the ID.Buzz in May, with the first units expected to hit the market in Europe in the fall. It will be offered there in passenger versions as well as in a commercial van configuration (which cannot be marketed here due to old regulations). Deliveries to Canadian customers should start sometime in early 2024.

It's interesting to note that Volkswagen is testing ID.Buzz Cargo prototypes with Level 4 autonomous drive capabilities, which means that they can operate without drivers under certain conditions. The company is targeting commercial transportation (of people and goods) for 2025.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.Buzz, interior
Photos:Volkswagen
2023 Volkswagen ID.Buzz pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Confirmed for 2023

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Confirmed for 2023

It's a go for the reimagined VW microbus: the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be offered here in North America, the German automaker has confirmed. We'll have to be ...

Leaked Interior Photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Surface Online

Leaked Interior Photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Surface ...

Several “unofficial” images of the interior of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.Buzz have just surfaced online. These reveal some interesting details, not least of...

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Will Make its Official Debut on March 9

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Will Make its Official Debut on March 9

Volkswagen confirms March 9 will be the day it finally reveals the production version of its ID.Buzz all-electric microbus. We can't wait to see it, especial...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Honda HR-V
Honda Offers a First Glimpse of the 2023 HR-V
Article
The Plan to Make a RWD Mazda6 Is Out
Article
Ford F-150 Lightning
A Maximum Range of 515 km for the Ford F-150 ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 