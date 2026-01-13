As the global automotive industry navigates between all-electric and hybrid solutions, Volkswagen has just unveiled a cornerstone of its new strategy in China: the ID. Era 9X. The imposing SUV marks a technological turning point for the German automaker, integrating — for the first time in a vehicle of this size — an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) powertrain.

A cure for range anxiety?

The ID. Era 9X does more than just expand the ID range; it introduces a technical architecture designed to bridge the gap between internal combustion and pure electric power. Unlike a traditional plug-in hybrid, where the gas engine is what drives the wheels, this SUV's EREV system uses its combustion engine — a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder — exclusively as a generator. In other words, the gas engine recharges the battery while the vehicle is in motion.

Thanks to this system, total combined range for this model will exceed 1,000 km, says VW. That certainly should overcome a significant psychological barrier among buyers of large family vehicles.

VW says the model will offer a range of over 300 km in 100-percent electric mode, thanks to a good-sized battery (with estimated capacities ranging from 51 to 65 kWh), thus covering almost all daily commutes without burning a drop of gasoline.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Massive proportions and cutting-edge tech

Developed by Volkswagen in collaboration with its Chinese partner SAIC, the ID. Era 9X boasts impressive dimensions. With a length exceeding 5.2 metres and a wheelbase of over 3 metres, it directly competes with full-size luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade or the BMW X7.

| Photo: Volkswagen

The interior reflects this sense of scale with a 6- or 7-seat configuration. It offers a suite of technology tailored to the demands of the Chinese market: multiple screens, integrated artificial intelligence and advanced driver-assistance systems supported by LiDAR sensors.

A good North American fit?

For now, the ID. Era 9X is part of Volkswagen's "In China, for China" strategy. However, its dimensions, features and EREV powertrain would certainly seem well suited for North America, with its vast distances and still-uneven charging network, not to mention its taste for big vehicles.

Volkswagen has already confirmed that its future off-road brand, Scout, will use an EREV-type solution (branded as "Harvester") for its upcoming U.S. models.

Even if the ID. Era 9X doesn’t make it to our market in its current form, the technologies it’s introducing could very well find their way into future large SUVs from the VW group (such as the next Atlas or certain Audi models) on our continent.

It also serves as a tacit acknowledgment that when it comes to big, heavy vehicles, pure battery-electric power still requires compromises that a range extender can effectively eliminate.

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen

| Photo: Volkswagen