Volkswagen ID.Buzz : here it is at last

It was in 2017 that Volkswagen unveiled a concept that caused a lot of buzz... and also made people dream. The ID.Buzz was based on a familiar Volkswagen theme, the first van-like vehicle introduced by the company in 1950.

By showing us what a modern, electrified version could look like, the web went wild. Let's face it, the concept lines were enough to make anyone fall in love.

The irony is that the company has already presented an electric study of its flagship product. That was 50 years ago at the Hannover Fair in Germany. The proposed range then was 85 kilometers. Ironically, it will be assembled in Hanover.

Europe first

As reported earlier this week, the model officially unveiled today will first be offered on the European market. Construction will begin in the next few weeks and it will start to appear on the roads of Europe in the fall.

In our case, we will have to wait for a presentation in 2023, while its debut will be in 2024. Let's bet on an unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show (New York or Detroit are not out of the question), where the original bus has become the symbol of a generation and the hippie era.

We'll see if Volkswagen plays the nostalgia card to the end with this new model. And still concerning our version, it will be different from the one you see. Not in terms of general style, but in terms of format. The ID.Buzz, which makes its debut today, benefits from the regular wheelbase (2988 mm) while the long wheelbase version will be reserved for us. This one will also hit European soil in 2023, though.

The style

As you can see on the pictures, the spirit of the concept has been preserved. It could have been more for an even stronger buzz, but hey. Tastes, as we often say, are not debatable. Or at least so little...

What is interesting is the possibility to go with a two-tone approach, a winning approach... and also one that respects tradition, because it was possible in the past. This will be reflected in the interior as well. The list of colors is long. We'll spare you the details since there are bound to be differences between the two markets. We can tell you that the paint is organic based. There's more sustainable development going on, by the way; no leather on board, only surfaces made of recycled materials. The steering wheel is even covered with polyurethane. A seat cover that will be made of 10 percent recycled ocean plastics, as well as 90 percent materials from plastic bottles, will also eventually be offered.

A strong effort

Inside, the first models planned for Europe will provide space for five people. A six-seat interior design will follow (three rows of two seats), then seven. We'll definitely get the latter here, and maybe the six-seater. To be continued.

The heart

The ID.Buzz (by the way, it's a good idea to keep the concept's name) will be built on the MEB platform, a structure designed for electric vehicles that is flexible enough to accommodate all types. Currently, it serves 30 % of the family's electric products. This percentage will increase to 80 by 2025.

For now, only one engine is announced, but there will be more. The core, at model launch, is going to consist of an 82 kWh battery (of which 77 kWh will be usable), a 150 kW motor, all for a capacity of 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. The power will be sent to the rear wheels.

At home, we speculate, but we can expect at least the organs of the ID.4 SUV. And all-wheel drive with the more powerful engine, needless to say.

For charging, the capacity is at 11 kW at home, but it can reach 170 kW on a fast DC terminal. That will allow for a 5% to 80% energy boost in 30 minutes, Volkswagen promises. And, an interesting note for our climate, a heat pump will be part of the configuration to make the cabin more welcoming quickly in winter, while saving the essential electric range.

And there is something else. Volkswagen is talking about a Plug and Charge system. Basically, you plug your vehicle into a charging station and the two start to exchange, so that payments are made automatically. So you don't have to pull out the credit card every time, provided that the information has been provided in advance. We'll see how it could take shape here, if it's going to take shape.

The prices of our variants, the final autonomy, the versions, we will have to wait before having a clear picture of what awaits us.

Here, we have the vehicle and it already gives us a good idea. We'll come back to it, rest assured.

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz (european version)

