Volkswagen gives another glimpse of its future ID. Buzz

The modern, electric incarnation of Volkswagen's famous Type 2 van is definitely one of the most anticipated vehicles of the decade. First, because the model represents an interesting bridge between the brand's past and future, but also because it is significant in the company's history.

And perhaps because we were first shown it five years ago. Patience has its limits some times.

Still, the model, which is scheduled to debut in 2023 (possibly as a 2024 product), has been the subject of a few presentations and unveilings, so we have a little idea of what to expect. In fact, in anticipation of another information session about it, Volkswagen has just shared the first video of the vehicle, just a few months after showing us the model in prototype form.

The presence of the ID. Buzz in the video, which is dedicated to the ID.5 SUV that has just been officially presented, comes at 10:15. We see the model in a camouflaged wrapping, but we can clearly see the front, its sides and the large glass area it offers at the front. What's more interesting is that we can discern some production-ready elements, including the headlights, door handles, as well as the mirrors.

Future information about the ID. Buzz will come in early 2022. The company alludes to this in the video.

As for the North American model, we are expecting the passenger version. In Europe, a commercial van will also be offered. As for the North American model's powertrain, it should come in a single-engine, rear-wheel-drive with around 200 horsepower, as well as a dual-engine configuration with all-wheel drive and about 300 horsepower. It's possible that only the latter will be marketed here, but it's still too early to tell; the ID. Buzz is still a long way off. The same uncertainty applies to the range, but to get an idea, we'll just have to look at what the other electric products of the ID division will offer then.  

In the meantime, take another look at this vehicle that promises to turn heads when it hits the road.

