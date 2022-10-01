• Volkswagen has received more than 20,000 orders for the ID. Buzz – more than the number it has scheduled to produce this year.

• For now, only the rear-wheel drive version with the smallest battery available can be ordered.

• The ID. Buzz is launching in Europe first and will available in both van and passenger configurations for that market.

Even before it was officially introduced, the smart money said the Volkswagen ID. Buzz was going to be a success. There are several reasons for that, but its crisp styling and color schemes have played a big part in the enthusiastic reception to date.

But getting concrete orders is different than applause. And we're starting to get a sense of how that’s going. Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division says it has in pocket more than 20,000 orders for the ID. Buzz.

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Profile

What’s, the German automaker says those were received before the model even appeared in dealer showrooms. There’s clear interest in the product.

Insideevs first reported the 20,000 figure, and quoted Lars Krause, Volkswagen's management board member for sales and marketing in the commercial vehicle division:

“Even before the launch at our dealerships, since the start of advance sales, we’ve already been able to sell more than 20,000 ID. Buzz. With their availability in the showrooms, we are now expecting a further surge in demand.” - Lars Krause, Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Steering wheel

That's an early indication of the hype to come. Even better, the model currently available is the one that comes with the smallest battery (82 kWh) and a rear-wheel drive configuration. We can expect to see even more interest once the versions with more range and all-wheel drive are available.

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Seats

Production of the ID. Buzz got underway at Volkswagen's Hanover plant in Germany in early June. According to the company, the plan is to produce 15,000 units by the end of 2022, and then gradually increase production to 130,000 units annually when feasible.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the model will fare on the road. Performance, range and reliability will all have an impact on consumer reaction.

Let's just say it looks pretty good. The model arrives on the Canadian market late next year as a 2024 model.

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Back's carseat

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Trunk

Photo: Volkswagen 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Charger