Volkswagen Facing Lawsuit Over Touch Buttons in ID.4

• Volkswagen will face a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. concerning the touch-sensitive buttons on its ID.4.

As is often mentioned, touch-sensitive buttons frequently infuriate motorists, who find them imprecise, complicated to use or simply over-sensitive.

A class-action lawsuit is brewing in the U.S. that could target Volkswagen and its ID.4 electric SUV. A complaint filed in New Jersey by two owners specifically targets a button on the steering wheel used for resuming the cruise control.

The plaintiffs claim that the button is too reactive and sensitive, such that a simple brush while handling the steering wheel has the effect of re-engaging the vehicle's acceleration. One of the owners claimed their ID.4 accelerated vigorously while it was in a parking space, which resulted in a $14,000 USD repair bill, in addition to a hand injury. The other owner claimed the same issue caused their vehicle to hit their garage door during a parking manoeuvre, damaging the door and the vehicle.

Two people are named as plaintiffs, but the case file that has been assembled contains other complaints filed by other ID.4 owners with the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada.

The complaint alleges that Volkswagen violated several warranty and consumer protection laws in the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut due to the issue, which is considered a defect.

The manufacturer has already stated that it will bring back physical buttons in its interior designs due to complaints received, but that won’t resolve the problem with vehicles already on the road.

The case will be interesting to follow. If the plaintiffs win their case, you can be sure other manufacturers will make adjustments. They are probably already taking notes.