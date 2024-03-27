• Volkswagen will make its R division a separate sub-brand focused on all-electric performance.

At Volkswagen, the letter R it refers back especially to the many sporty models the auto giant has offered over the decades. In North America, the letter's reach has been more limited, with the Golf R marketed here and that’s’ it.

The first R badging showed up in 2002 with the Golf R32. In Europe, other models got the R treatment, including the Passat, Polo and Scirocco. More recently, we've even seen the letter attached to a version of the Arteon, as well as the T-Roc, Tiguan and Touareg SUVs.

The letter has a strong ring to it, and Volkswagen intends to capitalize on this by making the R division an independent brand.

Le logo R de Volkswagwn Photo: Volkswagen

The company plans to open an R division at its Autostadt in Wolfsburg, Germany, a dedicated area where enthusiasts can discover various pavilions recounting the history of the company's brands. A new location bearing the letter R is planned for this summer.

Here, visitors will be able to discover concepts and limited-series production models. Eventually, high-performance electric models will also be on display. Volkswagen claims that the R range will evolve gradually over the next few years, and that more powerful electric versions are in the pipeline.

Not everything will be electric at first, however. In the immediate, an upgraded version of the Golf R is scheduled for this summer. However, the company has already declared that the next-generation Golf R will be all-electric. Given the mid-gen upgrade being applied this year, we can expect it to be around 2028-2029.

We'll also have to see how performance shapes up with electric R models. At present, the most powerful versions of the brand's electric models bear the letters GTX.