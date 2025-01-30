Volvo to Unveil EX30 Cross Country on February 10

The EX30 electric SUV made its debut last year here in Canada, but has only just lanched in the U.S. Volvo Canada will be happy about that, because its presence on the American market ensures continuity for the model here.

Probably not coincidentally, the brand announced this week that it would be unveiling a Cross Country version of the model on February 10. The vehicle will be officially unveiled for the first time at a special event in Sweden. All we've seen so far is the concept seen here, and which was presented in 2023.

We can expect something similar with the production version.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country concept, in profile | Photo: Volvo

The changes from the regular model will concern the ground clearance, which will be higher. Plastic fender guards, unique 19-inch black wheels and skid plates are also likely to be on the menu. At the time of the concept's unveiling, Volvo had also mentioned that 18-inch wheels would be offered as an option; that's to be expected.

The regular model is offered with two mechanical configurations, either a single-motor RWD system, or a two-motor AWD powertrain. We can expect the Cross Country variant to benefit from the latter approach, which offers punchier performance with 422 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, which translates into a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds.

Volvo has yet to confirm it will bring this variant in North America. We can guess the Canadian market (and Volvo's Canadian division) will be keen to receive it, as will northern American states, where Volvo's products are increasingly popular.

We'll get back to you with as much information as possible on February 10, including that concerning the Canadian market, if we receive confirmation that this version is coming to Canada.

Stay tuned...

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country concept, rear | Photo: Volvo