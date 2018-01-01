Volvo has always used alphanumeric names for its models. Today, we have the XC90 and V60, for example, but in the past there were the PV544, P1800 and 240DL, and many more.

The Swedish automaker has just announced that it is doing away with the practice. In future, as in starting now, new Volvo models will get real live actual names.

“If you look at cars today, they all have XC, T8, AWD, double-overhead-cam — their full specifications on the rear of many cars. Now, we're talking about a new architecture, one that's born electric and all electric. I think it's good and clear to mark that this is a new beginning. That's why we're not going to have numbers and letters, an engineering type of name. We're going to give cars a name as you give a newborn child. We have a very interesting and creative discussion going on about this now.” - Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO, to Auto Express

The executive declined to elaborate on where Volvo plans to take its naming system.

Photo: Volvo Volvo XC40 Recharge

Whatever approach Volvo takes to naming its products, the change will be significant. It appears the switch will begin with the next-generation XC90, expected to make its debut before the end of 2022. After that, the company will focus on its core offering by launching an entry-level model positioned below the XC40. Initially, it was thought that that new model would adopt the XC20 name, but with this new Volvo strategy it’s safe to say that’s out the window.

Whatever it’s called, the vehicle should come with an all-electric powertrain and will likely be built initially in China, so that it can be offered at a more attractive price.