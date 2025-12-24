Another station wagon is about to disappear from our roads.

Volvo has confirmed that the V60 Cross Country will soon be discontinued in Canada.

Although the news first broke in the United States, Auto123 obtained confirmation from Jennifer Okoeguale, Volvo Canada's Director of Communications and Public Relations, that the model will face the same fate north of the border.

"The same situation applies to Canada. We will have inventory available throughout 2026, but production will have ceased," Okoeguale commented.

In a press release issued earlier this week in the U.S., the automaker struck a nostalgic tone: "Sometimes, these adjustments can be bittersweet. While our U.S. customers overwhelmingly favor SUVs, we will accept final orders for this generation of Volvo wagons early next year.”

Production of the V60 Cross Country is scheduled to end in April 2026. For customers who love wagons, time is running out. Orders will only be accepted until the end of January 2026. It is worth noting that the model will continue to be manufactured for other international markets.

A Model Losing Momentum

The Volvo V60 Cross Country has a base MSRP of $62,250. Under the hood is a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with mild-hybrid technology. This setup delivers 247 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque.

Despite its merits, the numbers speak for themselves. In the first three quarters of 2025, the V60 Cross Country logged only 47 sales in Quebec, compared to 86 during the same period last year.

This isn't the last Volvo wagon in Canada... for now

Unlike the U.S. market, Volvo is keeping one wagon in its Canadian lineup. While the Swedish brand's U.S. portfolio no longer includes a long-roof option following the departure of the V60 Cross Country, Canada retains—for now—the V90 Cross Country. However, it is fair to assume that the V90's future is uncertain.

This announcement comes just days after confirmation that the Volvo EX90 will not be sold in Canada after all.