Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, as its name logically suggests, is the all-electric version of the Swedish automaker’s compact SUV. Today, the company's Canadian division announced pricing for the XC40 Recharge in Canada, and provided more insight into the model and its capabilities.

Consumers here will thus pay at $64,950 for a an all-electric XC40. The model should be available at brand dealerships in the coming weeks, offered in a single version, but with different option packages that can be added. For instance there’s the the $1,000 Climate Package, which adds heated wipers, rear seats and steering wheel. The Advanced Package brings with it headlight cleaning jets, drive assist package with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree panoramic camera, 12-volt outlet in the cargo area and wireless charging for smartphones; for this, consumers fork over another $2,100.

Individual options are also on the menu, such as metallic paint ($900), 13-speaker karman/kardon audio system ($1,250) and 20-inch alloy wheels ($1,000), among others.

Photo: Volvo 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, profile

National charging network

Volvo also announced its inclusion in a national charging network, by which Volvo Canada joins Volvo USA in a collaboration with the ChargePoint group to allow Volvo owners access to most of the company's approximately 115,000 charging points. Owners can buy the ChargePoint Home Flex home charger at the time of vehicle purchase, as well as take advantage of future integrations and features that will further enhance the driver experience.

Beyond its own network, ChargePoint has active roaming integrations with partners such as EVgo, FLO and Greenlots, among others. This means that with a single ChargePoint account, Volvo customers will have access to more than 80 percent of public AC and DC stations currently found in the U.S. and Canada. More will be added in the coming months.

Photo: Volvo 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, rear

The vehicle

The XC40 Recharge delivers an output of 402 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque with an all-wheel drive configuration. Range is estimated at 335 km by the U.S. EPA (Environment Protection Agency), which seems a little short considering what's currently available elsewhere. Let's hope that options offering more range will eventually be added to the product offering. As for the 78-kWh battery, it can recover 80 percent of its capacity in 40 minutes with a 150-kW quick charger.

In addition, the XC40 Recharge will debut laden with a comprehensive set of equipment. In particular, it will benefit from multimedia integration carried out in partnership with Google. The possibilities for customizing the screen and data displays promise to be high for users so inclined. The XC40 Recharge will also be the first Volvo vehicle to take advantage of online updates to keep up with the latest trends in connectivity.