Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Volvo Will Debut a Second All-Electric SUV in 2021

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We've known for some time now that Volvo will be offering a second all-electric SUV in addition to the XC40 Recharge. Volvo has now confirmed that it will present that new EV in March, with production of to get underway later this year.

With the reveal of the vehicle set for March, we can expect to start seeing tidbits of information and the occasional teaser image fairly soon.

Production is going to happen at Volvo’s plant in Ghent, Belgium, a facility that is currently undergoing a transformation to be able to assemble more electric vehicles. In fact, Volvo plans to triple its electric vehicle capacity at the factory by 2022. The XC40 Recharge is currently assembled there.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

For now, all we know about the company's second electric SUV is that it will be based on the CMA modular platform that already serves the XC40 Recharge as well as the Polestar 2.

It’s expected that the new model will receive the XC40 Recharge's 78-kWh battery, which offers a range of about 335 km. Considering that we're expecting a slightly larger model, and that the current battery may fall short of what’s needed, Volvo may well offer another, more powerful option.

Volvo plans to assemble electric vehicles at other plants as well, including the facility in Charleston, South Carolina. By 2025, the company estimates that half of its sales will be from all-electric vehicles and the remainder from plug-in hybrid variants. In Europe, this target is already near to a reality: in 2020, nearly 30 percent of Volvo's sales on the Old Continent were electrified products.

You May Also Like

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada has announced pricing for its first all-electric SUV. The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a base price of $64,950, offers a range of 335 km ...

Volvo To Introduce a Second All-Electric Model in Spring 2021

Volvo To Introduce a Second All-Electric Model in Spring ...

Volvo set a very specific target date for the presentation of its second all-electric vehicle. On March 2, 2021, the new EV will join the XC40 Recharge in th...

Chevrolet Unveils Another Detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Unveils Another Detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet has teased another styling detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV. This time we got to see what the headlights of the all-electric small SUV expected for next...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford Mustang GT
The Mustang Outpaces Challenger and Camaro in...
Article
Jeep Unveils Seven-Seat 2021 Grand Cherokee L
Article
Acura RDX
Honda and Acura Electric SUVs Built by GM?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022
Top 10: Electric Pickups We'r...
Video
Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 