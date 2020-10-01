We've known for some time now that Volvo will be offering a second all-electric SUV in addition to the XC40 Recharge. Volvo has now confirmed that it will present that new EV in March, with production of to get underway later this year.

With the reveal of the vehicle set for March, we can expect to start seeing tidbits of information and the occasional teaser image fairly soon.

Production is going to happen at Volvo’s plant in Ghent, Belgium, a facility that is currently undergoing a transformation to be able to assemble more electric vehicles. In fact, Volvo plans to triple its electric vehicle capacity at the factory by 2022. The XC40 Recharge is currently assembled there.

For now, all we know about the company's second electric SUV is that it will be based on the CMA modular platform that already serves the XC40 Recharge as well as the Polestar 2.

It’s expected that the new model will receive the XC40 Recharge's 78-kWh battery, which offers a range of about 335 km. Considering that we're expecting a slightly larger model, and that the current battery may fall short of what’s needed, Volvo may well offer another, more powerful option.

Volvo plans to assemble electric vehicles at other plants as well, including the facility in Charleston, South Carolina. By 2025, the company estimates that half of its sales will be from all-electric vehicles and the remainder from plug-in hybrid variants. In Europe, this target is already near to a reality: in 2020, nearly 30 percent of Volvo's sales on the Old Continent were electrified products.