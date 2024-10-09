Along with your vehicle’s brakes, which are of vital importance to your safety on the road, another crucial component is the tires. The four rubber donuts on which we often drive could determine our fate in emergency situations.

In a straight line, when there's no danger, we don't think about the difference a fresher rubber, a tire better adapted to our vehicle, and, of course, a quality winter tire can make when the temperature drops below 7 degrees Celsius.Yet, it can be a matter of life and death. Our aim is not to frighten you, but to help you realize how important it is to fit your vehicle with quality tires.

Many people see the purchase of tires as an expense. But it's really an investment in your safety.

Before we tell you about the scope of our services, here are a few things to consider:

Tire Inspection | Photo: Speedy

What you can do

First of all, it's important to pay attention to the behaviour of your vehicle and its tires. We realize that this is easier for some people than for others. Nevertheless, throughout the life of your tires, look out for warning signs of problems, such as squealing noises that appear over time when cornering, parking, etc. This is a sign of severe wear and lack of grip.

Also, take the time to visually inspect the tread of your tires to see if it's worn unevenly. This is an indication of misalignment, which results in suboptimal performance. Pay attention as well to your vehicle's handling, vibration and stability. Is it less stable than it used to be? A vehicle that is less stable in a straight line, or that has a tendency to swerve in turns, with a front end that won't follow the direction given by the steering wheel, are other signs that something is wrong. All of these can be attributed to a deterioration in tire quality.

Here's how we can help

If you have any questions, we're here to help. The first thing we can do is inspect your tires. If a change is deemed necessary, we'll advise you accordingly, always respecting your needs and your budget, as there are tires of different qualities and for various price ranges. Our job is to guide you to the right tires for your vehicle and your needs, taking into account factors such as wear resistance, fuel consumption and braking performance. For example, if you're always on the highway, we'll recommend quieter tires.

Our experts also use manufacturers' recommendations to provide you with the right tires for your vehicle.

Once the right set of tires is selected, we take care of mounting and balancing so that the load is evenly distributed on each tire, eliminating vibration and premature wear. This results in better road holding and increased comfort.

Winter tires

With fall just around the corner, the first thing on your mind as the cold season approaches is installing your winter tires and perhaps choosing a new rubber compound. Once again, our Speedy Auto Service specialists are on hand to help you choose the right set of tires to keep you safe on the roads next winter.

If you're just looking to get your winter tires installed, we're also here to help with our complete maintenance service, including tire inspection, rotation, balancing and alignment.

Winter Tires | Photo: E.Descarrie

And after that?

We don't forget about you after that. It's important to follow up properly, always with your safety in mind. That's why, when you install your summer tires in the spring, we'll inspect your winter tires to see if they've suffered any damage during the season. We'll be able to tell you if you need new rubber for the following winter, or if you're good to go for another season.

In short, by entrusting us with the follow-up of all your tires, you can be sure that you are always on the road with a well-shod vehicle that accelerates, brakes and behaves properly in all conditions.

After all, that's the best way to ensure your safety.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us.