When the latest-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee was first introduced, there was one feature that intrigued many: a third screen in the front dashboard, placed in front of the passenger seat. We saw the same feature on the new Grand Wagoneer.

For occupants getting that seat, it’s a useful feature, sure, but it’s also great for entertainment purposes. Why? Because users can watch movies (via Netflix) and play video games (on Xbox) on the screen, even with the vehicle in motion.

During the presentation of the model, the question of safety was of course a central concern. An extra screen in the front, with more capacity to deliver entertainment, is bound to be an additional distraction for the driver. Recently, Tesla experienced a similar situation when reports emerged that drivers could watch video on the centre screen while the vehicle was in motion.

Obviously, that’s a safety no-no, and Tesla has had to make some rapid updates to its software.

In the case of the Grand Cherokee, things aren’t so risky. Ezra Dyer of Car and Driver magazine recently undertook to connect and operate an Xbox console in the Jeep, the idea being to have his son play games while the vehicle was in motion. He succeeded, but not without some difficulty.

Photo: Car and Driver (Ezra Dyer) An Xbox plugged into the front passenger screen of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Before we go any further, we should point out that the Grand Cherokee's front-passenger screen is not visible to the driver. A polarizing filter makes it impossible to see anything on the screen from the driver’s seat. The screen appears completely black, in fact. It’s only when you move your head in front of it that it becomes possible to see something.

So it is not a direct distraction, but at the same time, the screen, when in use, becomes still another potential source of distraction for drivers.

If you’re wondering how Ezra Dyer managed to hook up the Xbox, an HDMI port allows the signal to be sent from the console to the screen. More problematic was the challenge of powering up the device. Dyer writes, “Microsoft claims that an Xbox One S like this one only draws 62 watts when playing games, but it must draw quite a bit more than that at startup. Every time I plugged it into the Jeep, it would power up for about 10 seconds before blowing the circuit. The outlet is rated for a modest 150 watts, so the Xbox startup routine must involve a peak draw somewhat higher than that.”

Fortunately for those trying this, there are inverters that plug into a 12-volt outlet and provide much more than 150 watts. This means you can plug in the console of your choice to use the passenger's screen for video games.

With Internet access, the possibilities are multiplied for online gaming. How about a little Netflix for your passenger on your next trip?

The important thing though, which is what we wanted to highlight with this post, is the fact that the screen is invisible from the driving position. You can see it in the video shared by Ezra Dyer that accompanies the Car and Driver article.