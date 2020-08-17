Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback.

Counting the year 2021 just ended, the Honda Civic has been the best-selling car in Canada for straight 24 years. That's a remarkable feat, whether you happen to like the brand or not.

The arrival of a new generation last year would normally have meant the Civic’s reign is sure to continue, but a simple decision made some time ago by Honda may actually derail the new coronation.

In fact, it will probably do so this year, ending the Civic's reign as top seller in the Canadian car market.

The irony is that this year's model is the best ever, period.

First, what the Civic does well.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, front

The 5th door

Older folks will remember that the popular Civic of the 90s could come with a hatchback. In fact, the model was first introduced in this configuration in the 1970s. That format has always been popular with Canadian buyers, for obvious reasons. For reasons that are less so, it was abandoned for ages before being brought back to the fold in 2017 with the 10th generation of the model, which is the one just ended.

Some would call that typical, hard-to-decipher Honda strategy.

Thankfully, Honda did decide to hold onto the five-door format for the new, 11th generation. Now, some motorists prefer a sedan. Good for them. But for those who like the hatchback format, the option is at least on the table.

The good news for Gen-11 is that the design of the new model is less convoluted than the old one. Even after six years on the market, the outgoing model is still a bit of a head-scratcher. With the current version, the whole is more harmonious; the rear end in particular is sharper, and if you squint you can even see a bit of Kia’s gorgeous Stinger in it.

Then, of course, there's that easier access to the rear cargo area afforded by the hatch, which allows you to treat your Civic like it’s a small SUV when you’re shopping at IKEA or heading out on a road trip.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, rear

Three versions

If you're interested in the Civic 5-door, you have three choices: the base LX model, the Sport and the Sport Touring. Pricing starts at $29,815 and ends at $36,815. And no, it’s not your imagination - that’s not particularly cheap. More on that in a bit.

Fortunately, despite the swollen price tag for 2022, this is a high-quality vehicle. I was referring to the best Civic in history earlier, and that's no throwaway compliment. Truth is, the model is hard to fault.

Automotive perfection?

Perfection doesn’t exist in the automotive domain, but manufacturers get ever closer to achieving it with their offerings. There will always be room for improvement, but with the new Civic, we're approaching the ideal of a perfect car.

Right from the moment you get in, that’s clear from the easily obtainable ideal driving position and very comfortable seats. The quality of the interior environment is excellent, and the design, which has evolved with this new generation, keeps pace. Ergonomics? Without reproach. Connectivity? Everything you want is available. The same goes for safety, although obviously it varies from one trim to another.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, interior

On the road

Once you get behind the wheel, more good news awaits. The Civic's handling offers a near-perfect balance between comfort and agility. The steering is well-balanced, as is the work of the suspension elements. You can quickly feel at ease at the controls.

And what can we say about the work of the manual gearbox that our tester came with, other than to say it’s smooth, precise and efficient? It’s also disconcertingly ease to use thanks to a clutch that seems to do everything to make life easy. Learning to drive a car with a manual transmission couldn't be easier with this model. It's a far cry from the travails stick-shift apprentices faced in past decades.

Just as importantly, the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that powered our vehicle is an industry benchmark. It's both powerful, with 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque on tap, and frugal - during our test drive, we averaged 6.2L/100 km.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, gear shifter

The “problem”

No question, you’ll have a great time driving the Civic. It's almost impossible to be disappointed with this model, unless you have unrealistic expectations. There is one major disappointment, however, and it's not with the product, but more with a marketing decision.

In the past, Honda always offered an affordable base version of the Civic. Less than 10 years ago, you could get a new Civic for about $15,000. Yes, the next offering in the lineup was around $20,000, but even that price was attractive.

With the new generation, the cheapest variant is a sedan for $26,280, including freight and preparation.

The Civic is no longer an affordable compact car, let's face it. Yes, prices are going up and that's the nature of things, but Honda is missing a great opportunity here. With the current model's inherent qualities, a base variant priced at $19,999, or even $21,000 or $22,000, would be nigh-on irresistible to many budget-conscious car buyers.

Now, at least some of those buyers, instead of automatically gravitating towards the Civic lineup because of the tempting base price, will surely head over to Toyota to see the Corolla ($19,450 base, before shipping and preparation fees), or to Hyundai to kick the tires of the Elantra ($18,099 before fees).

Think about it - you'd probably do the same thing.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, three-quarters front

Conclusion

The Civic, as we've seen, is excellent in every way. However, you now have to be willing to pay more to enjoy it. It's a personal choice and it's yours. You won't be disappointed with the model if you do.

But given the quality rivals it competes with now, it would be very surprising to see the Civic remain the best-selling car in the country. That's how its reign ends, in our view: not because it’s not the best car – it is – but because it’s no longer the best deal.

Price, after all, remains a major selling point, and in our view Honda has lost the ability to pitch that point with its Civic.

We like

Quality, quality, quality

Peerless driving experience, close to perfect

Reliable, reliable, reliable

We like less

The price range

The absence of a real base version

No manual transmission with the sedan

The competition

Hyundai Elantra

Kia Forte

Mazda3

Nissan Sentra

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Corolla

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, hatch