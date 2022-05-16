Newark, NJ – First things first: You should know that no, Mercedes-Benz did not have us spend our days driving its revised new 2022 C-Class sedan around Newark, New Jersey. The city has its qualities but the roads and byways in and around it are a congested maze and not, shall we say, particularly picturesque.

No, fortunately, for the most part we spent a couple of days driving the new, fifth-generation C-Class sedan through some of the prettier parts of New York state, in the Hudson River Valley. It was an occasion to run the updated model over high-speed-limit interstates as well as on curving, undulating roads.

But first, a walkaround. The new C-Class features pointy LED headlights, arched roofline, prominent shoulder crease and rounded rear end, all elements that help bring it closer to big brother the S. Personally, I love the way it looks when it’s coming in your direction, and less the way it looks as it’s driving away. The front end benefits from very comely peepers and a sport-styled grille that’s all class, balance and appropriate size (I’m looking at you, BMW), and the lines that stretch up the hood with its twin power bumps give nice definition without appearing busy. It clearly takes elements from both the E-Class and S-Class sedans. I even like the rather large Silver Star logo on the grille.

The back end suffers in comparison, however. It’s not awful or anything, I just find it anonymous and impossible to get excited about. Call it sober, or call it understated, but don’t call it eye-catching. This car gets a chocolate-flavoured front end, and a vanilla back end, is what I’m saying.

Note that the wheelbase of the 2022 edition C-Class is longer by 25 mm, while overall length has increased by just over 63 mm. The car also sits, when with the AMG-Line package, slightly lower to the ground than before.

Inside, we no longer have the dual-screen-single-display set-up, with the multimedia screen now a sloping standalone affair on the console and a separate digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. Above the centre screen sit three climate control vents (and two more at each extremity of the dash) that are appealing in their retro vibe. Our tester had the wood-aluminum trim option that costs not a lot and gives back a lot in terms of premium feel; it also featured a two-tone black-and-red colour scheme that’s sharpy-doo and shortens further the distance between this C and its S big brother.

The seats are very comfortable and the ideal driver’s position is easy to find – I’d say here’s where you see the familial link to the S as most apparent. The version we drove has extra optional packages designed to ensure a properly luxurious feel, but there still a few elements that remind you that this C might be related to the S, but it isn’t actually the S. That’s not really so unforgivable, but it is true that a decked-out 2023 C-Class (C300) like we drove does cost $66,200 (base price before the extra packages and options is $56,700), and the pricing tops out at $77,500, so some might find the corner-cutting bothersome. It’s still far more affordable than the S, mind you…

In the back row you won’t find any confusion with the S-Class, of course, but the space is generous for both legs and head, and the seating doesn’t feel cut-rate compared to the front.

