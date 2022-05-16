Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 First Drive: Honey I Shrunk the S

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300), front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300), front

Newark, NJ – First things first: You should know that no, Mercedes-Benz did not have us spend our days driving its revised new 2022 C-Class sedan around Newark, New Jersey. The city has its qualities but the roads and byways in and around it are a congested maze and not, shall we say, particularly picturesque.

No, fortunately, for the most part we spent a couple of days driving the new, fifth-generation C-Class sedan through some of the prettier parts of New York state, in the Hudson River Valley. It was an occasion to run the updated model over high-speed-limit interstates as well as on curving, undulating roads.

But first, a walkaround. The new C-Class features pointy LED headlights, arched roofline, prominent shoulder crease and rounded rear end, all elements that help bring it closer to big brother the S. Personally, I love the way it looks when it’s coming in your direction, and less the way it looks as it’s driving away. The front end benefits from very comely peepers and a sport-styled grille that’s all class, balance and appropriate size (I’m looking at you, BMW), and the lines that stretch up the hood with its twin power bumps give nice definition without appearing busy. It clearly takes elements from both the E-Class and S-Class sedans. I even like the rather large Silver Star logo on the grille.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300), rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300), rear

The back end suffers in comparison, however. It’s not awful or anything, I just find it anonymous and impossible to get excited about. Call it sober, or call it understated, but don’t call it eye-catching. This car gets a chocolate-flavoured front end, and a vanilla back end, is what I’m saying.

Note that the wheelbase of the 2022 edition C-Class is longer by 25 mm, while overall length has increased by just over 63 mm. The car also sits, when with the AMG-Line package, slightly lower to the ground than before.

See also: Revised 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300), interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300), interior

Inside, we no longer have the dual-screen-single-display set-up, with the multimedia screen now a sloping standalone affair on the console and a separate digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. Above the centre screen sit three climate control vents (and two more at each extremity of the dash) that are appealing in their retro vibe. Our tester had the wood-aluminum trim option that costs not a lot and gives back a lot in terms of premium feel; it also featured a two-tone black-and-red colour scheme that’s sharpy-doo and shortens further the distance between this C and its S big brother.

The seats are very comfortable and the ideal driver’s position is easy to find – I’d say here’s where you see the familial link to the S as most apparent. The version we drove has extra optional packages designed to ensure a properly luxurious feel, but there still a few elements that remind you that this C might be related to the S, but it isn’t actually the S. That’s not really so unforgivable, but it is true that a decked-out 2023 C-Class (C300) like we drove does cost $66,200 (base price before the extra packages and options is $56,700), and the pricing tops out at $77,500, so some might find the corner-cutting bothersome. It’s still far more affordable than the S, mind you…

In the back row you won’t find any confusion with the S-Class, of course, but the space is generous for both legs and head, and the seating doesn’t feel cut-rate compared to the front.

Continue to next page

You May Also Like

Revised 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled

Revised 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz has made a number of revisions for its sixth-generation new 2022 C-Class, but the most notable change can be found under the hood. There buyers...

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe Review: A Sheep in Wolf's Clothing?

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe Review: A Sheep in Wolf'...

The aggressive looks of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe are a bit misleading, given the SUV’s practicality and smooth ride. That said, there’s a ton of ...

Mercedes-Benz Showcases Futuristic Dashboard of its Upcoming EQS

Mercedes-Benz Showcases Futuristic Dashboard of its Upcom...

Mercedes-Benz has just given a glimpse of the dashboard of its upcoming EQS sedan. The all-electric model will be unveiled in full on April 15.

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Subaru Ascent
The Top 25 Family Vehicles in 2022, According...
Article
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and its Specs: S...
Article
2023 Imperium SEV
A First Encounter with the 2023 Imperium SEV
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 