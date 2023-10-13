Hyundai Canada entrusted Auto123 with a 2023 Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy so that we could inspect it from every angle and report back to you. This is the eighth chapter our long-term review.

What’s the connection between Hyundai and Kia?

Based in South Korea, Hyundai Motor Group is that country’s second largest chaebol (Korean word meaning conglomerate; if you’re curious, number one is Samsung). This corporate octopus controls around 50 companies, notably in the fields of metallurgy, construction, finance and advertising. And, of course, the automotive sector via Hyundai Motor Company and Kia (called Kia Motors until 2021).

Hyundai was founded in 1967 and launched its first car in 1975, the famous Pony. Kia is older, having begun in 1944 as a maker of bicycles. Then motorcycles. Then cars. But by 1997 Kia was in bankruptcy, and it was bought by competitor Hyundai. Since then, the two companies have conducted their business independently of each other... while sharing a big toolbox. Each works on developing its own style and assuring its own success. As long as there are profits to satisfy shareholders.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade behind a 2023 Kia Telluride Photo: M.Crépault

Externally, are the Palisade and Telluride so different?

In most people's minds, the Hyundai brand seeks to communicate an image that is both more luxurious and more conservative than Kia. Right or wrong? For the moment, we have to say this impression is justified. For example, it was Hyundai and not Kia which saw fit to launch the Genesis division to show consumers to what extent it can now play in the high-end sandbox. Kia? Not there yet.

This distinction is undoubtedly part of a deliberate strategy on the part of Hyundai Group and its big boss. The two Korean manufacturers may run their ship as they see fit, but they must surely take into account the strategies orchestrated by Euisun Chung, current president of the group and grandson of the founder.

In any event, let’s answer the question, shall we? This summer, a strike of luck had me find a parking spot, whilst on a getaway to coastal Maine, right behind a Telluride.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Photo: M.Crépault

On the Hyundai side the new, very chic grille, elegant 20-inch wheels (of my Ultimate Calligraphy model) and harmonious fusion of curves and angles help produce a silhouette that is ultimately all-purpose but flashy with an abundance of chrome.

The new 2023 Kia Telluride Photo: M.Crépault

The Kia’s front grille is less impressive. It sports the “tiger nose” design created by Peter Schreyer many moons ago. Furthermore, the Telluride's body flashes less chrome, and its 18 or 20-inch wheels look more like they were designed for harsh trails.

You don't need a measuring tape to see that the dimensions of the two vehicles are very similar. Length, width and height favour the Telluride but by mere millimeters; the wheelbase is identical (2900 mm), as is the weight range (with a few kilograms added or deducted depending on the version) and the capacity of the fuel tank (71 L).

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade parked behind a 2023 Kia Telluride Photo: M.Crépault

Do the Palisade and Telluride use the same engine?

Yes, the same 291-hp 3.8L V6 and the similarities don't stop there. The two have the same platform, same acceleration, same all-wheel drive, same fuel consumption (regular), same 8-speed automatic transmission (the one difference being the way it is manipulated – more on that below).



Do the Palisade and Telluride deliver similar driving experiences?

The Palisade does give the impression of better suppressing extraneous noise, while its road behavior is both fluid and heavy. A reassuring ride if not exciting.

2023 Hyundai Palisade, profile Photo: M.Crépault

2023 Kia Telluride, profile Photo: M.Crépault

The Telluride, for its part, delivers a slightly sharper ride, as if the engineers had worked together to adjust identical mechanical components to make them perform differently in the two models.

A great quality common to both models: neither gives the driver the impression they’re driving a bus able to seat eight. Reversing and parking manoeuvres are child’s play.

Towing capacity is the same at 5,000 lb (2,268 kg), except for the Kia X-Pro which can pull 500 lb more, in keeping with its more adventurous demeanour. Load capacities are also similar, whether seats are up or down, though in the end the Telluride does provide a few additional litres.

Interior of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Photo: Hyundai

Interior of the 2023 Kia Telluride Photo: Kia

Do the interiors of the Palisade and Telluride share many points?

We have to say, yes. Check out the dashboard of one then the other and you can see. Other than some subtle differences, the general ergonomics are the same. The only big difference concerns the transmission: that of the Palisade relies on push buttons, while drivers of the Telluride use a classic lever. I prefer the latter but it is true that the flat buttons free up space at the front.

All along the Hyundai's dashboard continues the chrome theme, and again that’s less a thing in the Telluride.

Both interiors are very comfortable and both provide easy access and plenty of headroom for back-row passengers. Finally, both are loaded with the usual driving aids and alerts.

A new 2023 Kia Telluride in front of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Photo: M.Crépault

Which model is more expensive, the Palisade or the Telluride?

Surprisingly, although the Hyundai projects a more luxurious image, the Kia's price range contains higher MSRPs. The three versions of the Palisade range from $52,196 to $60,996, while the five variants of the Telluride range between $53,059 (EX) and $65,759 for the X-Pro (which fits all-terrain tires). Basically, we’re in the general realm of luxury card but without Lexus-level pricing (or prestige).

Both brands offer a 5-year/100,000 km powertrain warranty and the same for the limited comprehensive warranty, plus 5 years/unlimited km roadside assistance, including a free service call.

The final word

The decision of which looks and feels best outside and in is entirely yours to make. Prefer the quiet luxury vibe of the Palisade, or the slightly less suburban feel of the Telluride? Would you rather the reasonable handling of the Hyundai or the slightly sharper driving of the Kia? Decisions, decisions.

Either way, though, these are solid models and there’s a reason both have been successes in their short time on the market.