• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC.

2023 marks the arrival of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC. According to its maker, this luxury SUV sets new standards in performance, design and innovation. With its heritage of automotive excellence and a host of intriguing updates, is the 2023 GLC still fit to lead its segment?

See: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Pricing, Details Confirmed for Canada

See: Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: What's new?

The GLC 2023 is an evolution of the previous model, with significant engine and technology updates. While the 300 4MATIC variant offers the same number of horsepower as before (255), torque climbs to 295 lb-ft (an increase of 22). In terms of technology, the model incorporates the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system. Mercedes includes more standard equipment in the base model for 2023.

As well, the GLC SUV has grown in size, increasing interior space and cargo room, and features a more dynamic design overall.

Interior of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Similar to what's offered on the recent C-Class sedan, the Mercedes-Benz GLC incorporates MBUX, the latest generation of the brand's infotainment system, as standard equipment. A 12.3-inch digital display shows all vehicle performance and speed data clearly and accurately. To complement this, an 11.9-inch touchscreen rises from the centre console and is angled slightly towards the driver for improved visibility and accessibility.

Touchscreen, dash of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Photo: K.Soltani

The system is also capable of understanding voice commands and offers native compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in wireless mode. If you opt for in-dash navigation, you'll benefit from an augmented reality function. This function superimposes directions directly onto a visual representation of the road ahead, making navigation more intuitive.

It's important to note that the system has no physical controls for managing the climate system or audio volume. Everything is controlled via the touchscreen or by voice. Artificial intelligence has been integrated into the latest system to help control the most common functions.

It may take a little time to get used to, but you'll eventually get used to it and maybe even love this ultra-technological environment. The question is, given the average age of Mercedes-Benz buyers, will everyone be able to get used to it?

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 black Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

The 2023 GLC 300 4MATIC features a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, mated to a proven 9-speed transmission. It also incorporates a lightweight 48-volt hybrid system that optimizes acceleration, energy recovery during braking and the vehicle's overall fuel efficiency. All-wheel drive is the standard – and only – configuration.

Gasoline: Super / 91-Octane.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 2023, profile Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

The new GLC 300 offers an above-average driving experience in its segment. The ride is smooth and refined, with precise handling and a well-tuned suspension.

Canadian motorists will appreciate the vehicle's ability to absorb all imperfections and, at the same time, prevent outside noise from invading the cabin.

The responsive engine, coupled with the lightweight hybrid system, ensures performance that, while not really close to delivering the athletic prowess of some rivals, is more than up to the task. There's little risk of you breaking into swearwords when it’s time to make a quick pass on the highway. The well-appointed interior enhances overall driving pleasure. While the old model strayed a little from what we expect from a Mercedes luxury-wise, the new GLC comes closer to the luxurious feel of the German brand's more upscale models.

Exterior design of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Photo: K.Soltani

Fuel consumption of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

Mercedes claims a fuel consumption of 10.4L/100 km (city) and 9.1L/100 km (highway) for the 2023 GLC 300, making it a relatively fuel-efficient option for the performance it delivers.

Fuel consumption observed by Auto123.com

The tests carried out during our test drive ended with 10.3L/100 km (city) and 8.4L/100 km (highway), confirming the fuel efficiency of the GLC 300.

Warranty

Mercedes-Benz offers a standard warranty for the 2023 GLC 300, which generally covers the basic warranty including powertrain warranty and 5-year corrosion perforation warranty with unlimited mileage. Mercedes also offers several additional warranty plans (extended limited warranty) of up to 7 years and 160,000 km.

Front of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Photo: K.Soltani

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC pricing

The 2023 GLC 300 is available in a range of versions designed to meet individual needs and preferences. There is, however, a significant price increase of $7,300 over the 2022 model.

In Canada, the ball starts at $58,900 for the base model. As you move up the ladder and add options, the price quickly climbs. It can reach up to $74,085 for a fully equipped model.

The best value for money

Which version of the 2023 GLC 300 offers the best value for money depends in part on the individual preferences of each buyer. However, many buyers do opt for the base model, which already offers an exceptional experience while remaining relatively affordable.

For those seeking additional high-end features and enhanced performance, the posh versions with well-stocked option packages can also offer exceptional value. Our test model, priced at $70,185, seemed overpriced for the level of extra equipment on offer.

Strong points Elegant, modern exterior design

Elegant, modern exterior design Luxurious interior with high-quality materials

Luxurious interior with high-quality materials Above-average performance

Above-average performance Advanced technologies for safety and entertainment

Advanced technologies for safety and entertainment Improved cargo capacity Weak points High base price

High base price Complex infotainment system

Complex infotainment system Slightly less interior space than some competitors

Logo of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Photo: K.Soltani

Competitors of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 competes directly with well-known rivals such as the:

- Acura RDX

- Audi Q5

- BMW X3

- Genesis GV70

- Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

- Lexus NX

- Lincoln Corsair

- Volvo XC60

These luxury vehicles dominate the premium compact SUV segment with their combination of quality, sophistication and performance. The battle for supremacy in this category is fierce, but the GLC 300 enjoys an established reputation. The improvements made for 2023 should help its cause too.