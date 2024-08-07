• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.

Within the Jeep range, the Wrangler has always been the model dedicated to adventure and outdoor activities. It offers a unique driving experience and great freedom for off-road driving. Jeep offers it in several versions, including the Rubicon 4xe plug-in hybrid variant that we tested.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe: What's new?

The 2024 version of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe offers improvements over previous models. Jeep says it listened to owner feedback and improved the efficiency of the plug-in hybrid system, in particular.

What does this mean in concrete terms? Energy management has been optimized for greater efficiency, allowing you to choose between different drive modes to maximize electric range or performance. Rapid charging capability has also been improved, making stops at charging stations shorter.

For those who like to personalize their vehicle, Jeep offers new colour, wheel and accessory options for the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. Now, more than ever, you can create a vehicle that reflects your unique style, while taking advantage of Jeep's off-road capabilities.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe - 7.0/10

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe still features the brand's iconic, rugged lines. But Jeep has introduced some striking new features both inside and out this year.

At first glance, not much has changed on the outside. The square silhouette, round headlamps and seven-slot grille are still there, true to the brand's DNA. But on closer inspection, a few subtle changes stand out, including a grille mildly redesigned to offer better cooling and to accommodate an optional Warn winch. The antenna is now integrated into the windshield, adding a wee touch of modernity and making it less prone to getting knocked into when driving off-road.

As mentioned, new colours and new wheels, from 17 to 20 inches, are available, so you can drive in style, even in the mud.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside: A blend of tradition and modernity

On board, the 2024 Wrangler 4xe retains its rustic charm, with rugged-looking materials and a functional design designed for off-road adventures. The seats, though more comfortable than on previous models, prove a little firm on long journeys. Space is adequate up front, but can be limited in the rear, especially for three adults.

The big news this year is the introduction of a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the Uconnect 5 multimedia system, replacing the previous, smaller screen.

Technology in the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe - 7.0/10

The Uconnect 5 multimedia system offers an intuitive, responsive interface, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless connection), TomTom navigation with predictive search and live traffic updates and over-the-air updates. Adventurers will appreciate the Trails Offroad app, which provides detailed guides to over 3,000 trails, right on the vehicle's screen.

For those who like to stay connected, the Wrangler 4xe offers 4G LTE Wi-Fi access. This allows you to connect up to eight devices, and multiple USB Type A and Type C ports are present. The Alexa Home to Car feature lets you use the voice assistant to control certain vehicle and connected home functions.

For outdoors enthusiasts, certain 4xe models are equipped with the Jeep 4xe Power Box, which turns your Jeep into an electric generator to power external devices during your adventures.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe pricing in Canada

In Canada, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe starts at $78,210. If you opt for additional features such as Nappa leather seats, a premium audio system and advanced driver assistance technologies, the Rubicon 4xe High Altitude version, at $87,015, may be of interest to you. Our model, with all options, was priced at well over $90,000.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, front grille | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe – 7.0/10

The heart of the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe is its plug-in hybrid system. It combines a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with two electric motors powered by a 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, they produce an impressive 375 hp and instant torque, with maximum output of up to 470 lb-ft. Which makes it the most powerful Wrangler after the V8-powered 392 version.

Despite its weight of 2,370 kg, this SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds, thanks to the combined power of its engines. Its total range, with a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery, is around 600 km.

In all-electric mode, you can travel up to 35 km in summer, according to Jeep. For our part, during our week-long test drive, we were able to cover just over 40 km in all-electric mode on a full charge. However, in winter, don't expect to exceed 30 km. On that front, we should expect better.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, badging | Photo: K.Soltani

Fuel consumption: electrified efficiency

According to official data from Natural Resources Canada, combined city/highway fuel consumption is estimated at 11.7L/100 km in hybrid mode (gasoline + electric) and 4.8Le/100 km in 100-percent electric mode.

By the by, the “Le” in “Le/100 km” means “litre equivalent”. It's a unit of measurement used to compare the energy consumption of different types of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

In the case of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, the 4.8 Le/100 km indicates the amount of electricity needed to travel 100 km in 100-percent electric mode. This value is expressed in litre equivalents to allow comparison with the fuel consumption of conventional vehicles.

In hybrid mode (electric range at zero), fuel consumption is 11.6L/100 km in the city and 11.9L/100 km on the highway.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe - 7.5/10

Getting behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler is a unique experience. Admittedly, the big SUV can be a bit rebellious on the road, with a tendency to waddle and shake you merrily about. You feel like you're perched on top of the world, the wind plays with the windows on the highway, and you sometimes have to fight a bit against the gusts. But strangely enough, you end up loving these little imperfections. Every time I get the chance to drive a Wrangler, it's a real joy.

These little quirks turn every drive into a fun time, whatever the season. Of course, we won't be breaking any speed records, but what’s the problem with that - we often found ourselves cruising along at 90 km/h in the right lane, simply savouring the moment. To drive a Wrangler is to rediscover the pleasure of driving, of feeling every detail of the road. Add to this the fact that Rubicon models are fitted with wider tires, adding to that characteristic floating sensation. It's a vehicle that, despite its imperfections, makes the hearts of those who love it beat faster.

With the improvements made to the 2024 version, handling is even better. The contribution of a new rear axle increases towing capacity, up to 5000 lb for the Rubicon model. It also makes it easier to fit larger tires, improving stability and handling on and off the road.

The 4xe engine offers a beautiful experience that remains unique. The instant torque of the electric motors makes for strong propulsion. In rear-wheel-drive configuration, there's something of the same feeling as with the V8 and its 392 motor, namely that the front end lifts under acceleration.

The silence of all-electric operation means you can move around town or through the woods in total peace and quiet. Your biggest source of noise will be those big 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 all-terrain tires.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, wheel | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe isn't perfect, but it excels where it counts. Its off-road capabilities are second to none, and its plug-in hybrid system, which offers very average fuel efficiency, still helps enhance the driving experience.

However, the Rubicon model is more expensive than traditional gasoline-powered versions, and its heavier weight may slightly affect on-road handling.

If you don't drive a ton of kilometres and are equipped to recharge your vehicle at home, you'll enjoy low fuel consumption. Even without a Level 2 terminal, the 120-volt charger can restore full power to the battery in 12 to 14 hours.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

What is the range of the Wrangler 4xe in all-electric mode?

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe offers an electric range of up to 40 km in summer and 30 km in winter.

What towing capacity does the Wrangler 4xe offer?

The Wrangler 4xe offers a towing capacity of up to 3,500 lb (about 1,588 kg).

Is the Wrangler 4xe equipped with advanced safety features?

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe is equipped with several safety features such as forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring. In addition, the Uconnect system offers advanced navigation features that can help with on- and off-road driving.

How long does it take to fully recharge the battery?

Using a standard 120V outlet, it takes 12 to 14 hours to fully recharge the battery. If you opt for a Level 2 terminal (240V), the time is around 2 to 4 hours.

Competitors of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

- Ford Bronco

- Toyota 4Runner

- Land Cruiser Defender