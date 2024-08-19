• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.

Gardiner, NY -- It’s not every day that Lamborghini goes big and delivers a punch that outmuscles even its own array of V12-powered hypercars. Sure, they’ll take their tried, tested and true Aventador platform and gussy it up with new styling, or produce a modernized take on a Lambo of old or maybe a drop-top of some kind.

But this year, though, Lambo has done something epic and delivered an all-new hypercar that adds hybrid power to the mix. It not only boosts output – by a lot – but also changes the way the Revuelto handles.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, engine | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – What’s new?

The big news is the powertrain. The Revuelto is technically a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in that it gets a cleverly located battery bank – more on this in a Modena minute – as well as three electric motors: one at the rear mounted to the transmission and one on each wheel.

That is how the Revuelto gets its AWD. There being no driveshaft to the rear mid-mounted 6.5L V12, so the fronts need EV power. The transmission tunnel remains, but instead of a driveshaft there, we have the aforementioned battery. That helps optimize weight distribution and since the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission is mounted transversely as opposed to longitudinally, the Revuelto is shortened, improving handling.

Also helping n that front is a rear-wheel steering system that has the rear wheels swivel opposite the fronts at low speeds to help maneuvering in tight spots, and swivel the same way as the fronts at higher speeds for more stability. Effectively, we can shorten or lengthen the wheelbase just by turning the steering wheel.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, in profile | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – 9.0/10

We wouldn’t call the Revuelto “beautiful”, but that’s OK because that’s not really what Lambos of any stripe are about. Leave the sumptuous curves and lines to the Ferraris and Jaguars of the world, and replace them with sharp corners, pointy headlamp lenses, edgy air intake vents and a front clip that could probably slice cheese if given the chance.

It’s functional, in other words, plus it has the presence to make pretty much anything around it blush, including the best Ferrari, Pagani and McLaren have to offer. The wheels crafted from fused aluminum (these measured 20-inch front/21-inch rear on our tester) are also right on the money.

We can’t not mention the engine cover or more precisely, the complete lack of one. That’s right, there is nothing between any passers by and that glorious V12 lump – no glass, no carbon-fibre cover. The reason, according to Lamborghini, is that we’re here to celebrate the glory of the V12 and darned if we’re going to keep it under glass like some museum piece, and who cares if you can literally feel the heat coming off of it from beyond five feet? All part of the experience.

Apparently, it’s not affected by rain, sleet or snow and considering that Bridgestone is busy building 355-section Blizzak winter tires that will fit the Revuelto, we tend to believe what Lamborghini is saying about that engine bay.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, seat | Photo: D.Heyman

The interior

There are a number of interior colour possibilities, but the almost highlighter-tint inserts seen in our tester are quite something if you’re looking to grab more attention that you’ve already got.

The seats are well-sized – unlike the narrow-backed items found in the Huracan – and can accommodate even larger folks without performing a vice grip on one’s ribs, hips and thighs.

Then there are the interior bits that have become Lambo hallmarks as of late – ultrabright digital gauge cluster, massive column-mounted paddle shifters and a windshield so raked the dash extends about three feet past the steering wheel. Oh, and a part we hope Lambo keeps no matter what: a start/stop button hidden beneath a fighter jet-like flip-up toggle. Oh yes.

Speaking of digital displays: the passenger gets one as well, because they might want to see just how fast they’re going without craning their neck too much. Everybody’s in on the fun in a Lambo!

What you won’t find, is a plethora of creature comforts. The glovebox barely fits a small water bottle and no enclosed central storage. There are also no door pockets because the doors flip up so you’d probably lose whatever you put in them. There are a pair of USB-C ports, though, as well as a surface below the central display on which to store a smartphone.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, data cluster display | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, central console | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, start button | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – 8.0/10

The central display is aligned vertically and on it you find quite a selection of controls; the climate control system is here, obviously your wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and even the “frunk” release.

That frunk, by the way, is deep enough to accommodate the charge cable’s case (the charge port is also located here, and the lid can be set to stay open enough to allow the cable to pass through, but remain locked), but also a carry on-sized roller bag. Which isn’t too bad, considering how low this Lambo sits.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, front | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrain of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – 9.0/10

And now, we come to the crux of the issue: that engine. It’s a 6.5L V12 like we’ve seen in many Lamborghinis. They are V12, and V12 is them.

This one has help, with three EV motors helping bring output to a whopping 1,015 hp, enough to power the Revuelto to 100 km/h from stop in about 2.5 seconds and to a 350 km/h top speed.

On top of that, the electric motors plus 3.8-kWh battery allow for EV cruising at low speeds, achieved by activating a new Citta – Italian for “city” – drive mode. If you have the juice, it will make use of only the front EV motors for motive force. It’s quiet so you won’t wake the neighbours as you set off (a passerby during our photo stop actually stopped not just to compliment the car, but also marvel at how quiet it was). And yes it will save you fuel. Just don’t think you’ll be doing much more than lolling about town on short drives to the shops in EV; you’ve got about 10 km of electric range and that’s it.

You can plug in to charge, plus there’s a recharge mode built into the system – it joins hybrid and performance hybrid modes. The performance hybrid mode (selected via a dial mounted on the right steering wheel spoke) is only available in either Corsa or Strada drive modes, also selectable by a dial mounted on the right wheel spoke. The damper settings, steering response and throttle response are all dictated by the drive mode and in Corsa, you have to use the paddles to shift gears as there is no automatic option.

Finally, the Revuelto uses its front electric motors to provide torque vectoring on the front axle, while the rear axle gets a mechanical differential. That means power can be directed to either wheel to help pull through corners and out of any given turn.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto – 9.5/10

Seeing a power figure on paper is one thing, but it doesn’t prepare one for the fury with which the Revuelto responds to a proper flooring of the throttle. We had no timing gear attached, but no matter, we can confirm the Revuelto sucks back your eyeballs and spits them out its rhombus tailpipes is a thrill that will never get old. Power is sent to the big Bridgestone rubber instantaneously –the beauty of a naturally-aspirated V12 – and you need to be quick with the paddles because the revs climb in the blink of an eye.

Not that you’ll find yourself reaching redline all that often; the noise is such that redline seems to come 4,000 rpms before the tach says so. You’re also doing about 50 in first, so you can imagine the radar-tripping speeds seen in second and beyond.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, wheel | Photo: D.Heyman

Considering its size and, you know, girth, you may wonder just how well the Revuelto disguises all that when it comes to handling. The answer? Very well. I sometimes found myself thinking I was in the Revuelto’s Huracán smaller sibling. Except for how much more room there is inside, and how much more comfortable the seats are.

The Revuelto’s steering is instantaneous in its responses. And everything follows swiftly behind as the RWS jumps in to help rotate that back end. The ESC and STM – especially in either Sport or Corsa drive mode - allows for just a little slip at the rear for a more involving ride. It can be tough at slower speed around town, but that’s due mainly to the ride height. Just remember to tap the wheel-mounted button that lifts the nose a little, and most problems encountered in that environment are easily dispatched as well.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, Lamborghini badging | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto pricing in Canada

The pricing structure for the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto in Canada couldn’t be simpler, or more stratospheric: Base MSRP: $699,394.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

Is the Revuelto Level III DC fast charge-capable?

It is not, but the battery is small and only requires about 30 minutes to charge on a Level II charger. Most will likely charge as they drive.

Is there a RWD option with the 2024 Revuelto?

There is not – AWD with rear axle steering is the only way to order the Revuelto.

Are there other wheel sizes and can the brake calipers only be finished in yellow?

You can also have 21-ich front/22-ich rear wheels and the calipers are available in a variety of colours.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, rear | Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

This car has quirks. But part of me thinks that a supercar like this shouldn’t be without its quirks – that’s part of the fun. Having to sit on your Countach’s sill in order to see through an open door while reversing, for example. Well, the Revuelto has no backup cam (just a top-down camera) so I suppose you could pop your head out of the open scissor door if you wanted to. So there’s that.

Which is to say that for all its tech and power, the Revuelto is still a Lamborghini, through and through and still a proper hypercar that beautifully straddles the burliness and rawness of the old, with the tech and razor-sharp response of the new.

Competitors of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

- Ferrari SF90

- McLaren 765 LT

- Pagani Huyara

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, charging port door | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, charging port | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, freins | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, frunk | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, exhaust tubes | Photo: D.Heyman