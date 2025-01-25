• Auto123 tests the Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic 2024.

The E-Class is the culmination of a symphony orchestra that plays its score to perfection, creating high-level harmony on the road. The year 2024 marked a new generation for the luxury sedan.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, front | Photo: B.Charette

Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic - What's new?

Mercedes' clientele is conservative, and generally changes are meant not to upset. Compared with the previous E 450, the 2024 model offers 13 more horsepower, but the same torque. It's not much, but the modernized engine is tuned to deliver power with greater authority.

The 2024 boasts more refined styling, with sleeker lines and a reworked grille, accompanied by sharper headlamps. Our test model also sported a new colour, “Verde Silver”, which suits it very well.

The 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 gains in power, now offering 375 hp. The lightweight 48-volt hybrid system offers improved fuel efficiency and smoother engine start/stop.

The optional but highly recommended air suspension has been tuned to offer even more refined ride comfort.

The MBUX infotainment system has been updated with faster response times and a more intuitive user interface.

The driver assistance package has been enhanced with new features, such as Active Lane Keeping Assist and Highway Autopilot, for a smoother, safer semi-autonomous driving experience.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic - 9.0/10

The sedan's silhouette is a graceful dance between elegance and aggressiveness. Its flowing, stretched lines play on the nuances of light, while the imposing grille and tapering headlights give it a resolute look. The profile, meanwhile, is a successful blend of sportiness and refinement, especially with our tester's 20-inch multi-spoke wheels.

The back end's design is harmonious, with the possible exception of the kitschy Mercedes logo lights.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, interior | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic - 9.0/10

The interior is a veritable concerto for the senses. High-end materials including fine leather, polished wood and brushed aluminum make very attractive bedfellows in this space.

On the driver's seat, you'll find hushed luxury. The leather seats offer enveloping comfort, and the low driving position provides excellent visibility.

Every detail, from the adjustable ambient lighting to the muffled soundproofing, makes you feel like you're in a private concert hall. Here, the symphony of silence is broken only by the gentle purr of the engine. After sundown, you feel as if you're in a ship traveling to another galaxy.

On a more down-to-earth note, Mercedes has completely renewed the dashboard in its widescreen “Superscreen” version, already seen in other Mercedes models, which even offers a screen for the front passenger. Otherwise, a 12.3-inch driver's screen and 14.4-inch central multimedia screen are more than enough.

Whether for front or rear passengers, space is generous, even if the rear seats require a little flexibility to get in. What's most striking is the impressive silence of the cabin.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: B.Charette

Technology of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic - 9.0/10

The E450 4MATIC 2024 is a technological masterpiece. The MBUX system, with its huge touchscreen, responds to your every wish. More sophisticated voice commands do a better job. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is seamless, and 5G connectivity ensures you'll never miss a note, even at high speed. And let's not forget the multiple driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, which guide you with precision.

The Burmester 3D audio system is another not-to-be-missed option for those seeking a superior sound experience, transforming the cabin into a concert hall.

All this technology will take some getting used to, but once you've mastered it, you'll be delighted. We also appreciated the head-up display, with a wealth of information right in front of your eyes.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, engine | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic - 9.0/10

Under the hood, the 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder engine, aided by lightweight hybridization, delivers 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, a power that unfolds like a crescendo. Acceleration is smooth, yet firm, like a carefully orchestrated build-up of power. From 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, it's as lively as a note struck on the piano.

To modulate your driving experience, you have several driving modes. We found Sport mode best for getting the most out of the powertrain. Comfort mode is for long stretches of freeway.

Fuel consumption

Fuel consumption, at an average of 10.6L/100 km, is surprisingly reasonable for a car of this power. In the city, you can expect to spend around 12.5 litres, but on the freeway, it settles down to around 8.0 litres, proving that this machine can be as sober as it is efficient.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic - 8.5/10

The intuitive, fast 4MATIC all-wheel drive adapts to the road's every whim. Steering is precise, almost telepathic, and every bend is a graceful, effortless movement. Whatever the weather or road conditions, the E450 remains stable yet retains an impressive agility.

Without being sporty, the ride is intuitive and power more than sufficient. Road grip is impeccable, and every curve is approached with confidence. The chassis, combined with the adaptive suspension, delivers solid stability and confidence, even at high speeds. What's more, it brakes have real bite, bringing the car to a halt more quickly than its predecessors.

Although handling isn't the E-Class' top priority, it remains agile and stable in corners, even if it doesn't quite reach BMW levels.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic, wheel | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC is a work of automotive art, a symphony of luxury, power and technology. It will appeal to driving enthusiasts who seek the right balance between comfort, performance and sophistication. Leasing is your best option, considering the high maintenance costs once the warranty has expired.

Competitors of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

– Audi A6

– BMW Série 5

– Cadillac CT5

– Genesis G80

– Lexus ES

– Volvo S90