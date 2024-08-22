• Auto 123 test drives the 2024 Mercedes Maybach S680 4MATIC on California's legendary Route 1.

Los Angeles, CA - The Maybach logo evokes high expectations, and sure enough, this S 680 model is more than just a Mercedes-Benz S-Class with a bit more leather. From the way it drives to the advanced soundproofing and technology that enhances the interior, every aspect of a Maybach model must surpass its S-Class sibling.

Not one to lower the stakes, Mercedes-Benz itself says that the Maybach S 680, equipped with one of the last V12 engines still on sale, is intended as a competitor to the Bentley Flying Spur and Rolls-Royce Ghost.

2024 Mercedes Maybach S 680 - What's new?

The American offering includes a MANUFAKTUR individualization program in the form of the 2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Nordic Glow Edition, which will arrive at selected U.S. dealerships from the end of 2024. That variant gets a 50-unit production run, and pricing will start at $339,000 USD.

The unique exterior features a customized two-tone Northern Lights Violet Metallic / Moonlight White Metallic colour scheme, inspired by the violet glow of the northern lights. Progressive visual elements of the Maybach Night Series design package, such as dark chrome trim and other darker design elements, enhance the exterior. These elements are complemented by contrasting 21-inch Maybach Exclusive Multi-Spoke Champagne Flute wheels.

The interior features hand-stitched MANUFAKTUR Rose Grey Exclusive Nappa leather with intricate contrasting grey stitching. This special upholstery extends to the entire interior, including the MANUFAKTUR wood/Nappa leather steering wheel, the Nappa leather inserts for the rear seat folding tables and the rear seat comfort cushions with MANUFAKTUR lettering. The high-pile boot and floor mats, with embroidered Mercedes-Maybach logo and pink-grey Nappa leather piping, illustrate the attention to detail. Natural dark walnut wood trim underlines the exclusivity of this special model.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 – 8.0/10

Visually, the S-Class is immediately recognizable. However, the Maybach is 7 inches longer. This extra space goes to the rear seats, where the car's owner will sit. The design team also worked on a unique grille and wheels.

The car exudes a classic air, and its size commands respect.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC, seats, central console | Photo: B.Charette

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 interior - 10/10

It's almost eerie how quiet the Maybach is inside, even on the move. Double glazing on all doors and active noise cancellation make the cabin deathly quiet at all times. The absence of road, wind or tire noise in all conditions allows the Burmester 4D audio system to shine brightly. This is undoubtedly one of the Maybach's strong points.

Here’s another: Seating comfort surpasses anything you've ever experienced. From the soft leather seats (heated, ventilated, and adjustable in more than a dozen ways) to the heated armrests, leather ceiling and leather-lined door pockets, every surface is covered in sumptuous material. There's no plastic in this car.

The rear-seat business-class lounge is an experience few people get to enjoy. You have the option (for around $12,000) of a 4-seat configuration with Ottoman seating. Add to that interior mood lighting that offers dozens of colours and themes, Maybach-stamped polished metal champagne flutes, and a refrigerator to keep your drinks cool, and everyone feels special.

It's a sensational place to be, whether you're behind the wheel or sipping champagne in the back.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC, seat control function | Photo: B.Charette

Technology in the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 - 9/10

The technology suite is comprehensive, well thought out and easy to use. The 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen is positioned close to the steering wheel, so the driver can concentrate on driving while making changes to the dynamic configuration, interior, climate control and infotainment.

The native navigation system, as you'd expect from a Mercedes product, works perfectly - in fact, I preferred it to wireless Apple CarPlay because it's more complete with all the information in the head-up display.

No need to list all the driving aids on the market - they're all there in this sedan, and even more, like the MBUX system and its voice commands.

The seats, some of the most comfortable I've ever experienced, offer levels of support that supposedly luxurious seats from other automakers can't match.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680, hood | Photo: Mercedes-Maybach

Powertrain of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 - 10/10

Let's start with the Maybach's V12, as this is the main reason why this model is Mercedes' most expensive product ($369,249 in our test version) before taxes. This 6.0L twin-turbo engine delivers 621 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Incidentally, there's also a 580 version with the 6.3L V8 from the SL 63 AMG version, offering 496 hp with a starting price of $288,000.

But if you can afford the ultimate tribute to luxury, this V12 is fabulous. The elephantine power makes you forget the weight, which exceeds 2,500 kg. Without being clumsy or brutal, the V12 glides along with incredible fluidity thanks to its torque that oozes luxury.

During our test drive, the car reached 100 km/h in less than 4.3 seconds. Despite this speed, everything is done with disarming calm. Unless you drive a real sports car, don't line up next to the S 680 thinking you're going to win.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680, rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Mercedes Maybach S 680 - 10/10

On California's scenic and winding Route 1 and Big Sur, we'd be forgiven for thinking that such a vessel would be handicapped. But that's not the case at all. The way this majestic sedan responds to your commands is nothing short of impressive. The imposing front end follows your instructions with remarkable dexterity, and the rear-wheel steering is so well calibrated that it gives the impression that the car is much shorter than it actually is.

There's a Maybach driving mode that's even more comfortable than the Comfort mode, and makes the car feel as if it's following the contours of the road. If you feel like pushing the envelope, then there are Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual modes.

This remarkable agility is largely due to Airmatic, a self-leveling suspension system that combines air springs and adaptive dampers. The result is a car that is extremely well supported when needed, stable in corners, and comfortable whatever the roughness of the road. In most cars, you see a bump and your brain prepares for the impact. But the Maybach glides over any obstacle without so much as a quiver.

Fuel consumption 7.0/10

If you’re concerned by how much this Maybach consumes, you can't afford one. You won't be surprised, then, that this V12 swallows an average of over 16 litres per 100 km. A full tank will give you a range of around 500 km. A small price to pay for this much fun.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach S 680, profile | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

Very few people can afford to spend $400,000 on a car. That's a lot of money to fork over. However, it's cheaper than a Bentley Flying Spur or a Rolls Royce Ghost. It's comparable to a Porsche Panamera, but with a higher degree of comfort and prestige.

Competitors of the 2024 Mercedes Maybach S 680

- Bentley Flying Spur

- Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Turbo

- Rolls Royce Ghost