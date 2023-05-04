2024 Subaru Crosstrek First Drive: (Extra)-Urban Legend

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Front Photo: D.Heyman

• Auto123 headed to British Columbia to sample the latest version of the popular Crosstrek.

• Subaru vaunts its Crosstrek’s abilities on AND off and the road, and so that’s where we took it.

• New styling lends a tougher, more upmarket air to the little SUV.

Kelowna, BC - Like Neo from The Matrix (it’s still hard to believe that Keanu Reeves starred in another blockbuster action franchise before John Wick), the Subaru Crosstrek is a bit of an anomaly.

The manufacturer lists all the usual subjects as competition to its small SUV: the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, Honda HR-V. But let’s be honest, none of those vehicles have the pedigree the Crosstrek does, especially in Canada. None of them do the off-road thing as well as the Crosstrek does, none of them have quite the butchy styling and none of them are their manufacturer’s bestseller in Canada.

Indeed, it’s not uncommon to come up behind one of these on one side of the road, and come across another in the exact spec five seconds later heading in the other direction.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Heyman

The exterior

For 2024, the Crosstrek has undergone a comprehensive styling overhaul to bring it just a little out of the “hip but somewhat janky looking” sphere into the “tough but classy” one.

The front fascia gets thinner headlights, standard LED headlights, redesigned grille, better-looking body cladding and raised outside hood edges for a squatter, more athletic stance. There are also two new colours, Sun Blaze Pearl and Offshore Blue Metallic.

The side profile view is emphasized by new wheel designs in 17 or 18 inches, depending on spec. Note that each trim – Convenience ($28,995), Touring ($32,195), new Onyx ($33,995) and Limited ($36,995) gets a single wheel design choice. The side cladding is a little thicker around the wheels but also more streamlined. There are some functional additions as well, such as vents behind the front and rear wheels and a specialized surface coating within the vent pockets, all to improve airflow.

Around back, we find a slightly kicked-up look to the rear fascia that benefits nicely from pulled-in d-pillars and flared fenders. I’m also a fan of the mountain-themed appliques on the top of the rear bumper - a neat little easter egg.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Profile Photo: D.Heyman

The Onyx – which replaces the Outdoor for 2024 – gets some additional stylistic adds such as metallic yellow bezels around the foglights, gloss black grille and tailgate appliques and special 18-inch wheels.

I do feel Subaru hasn’t taken it quite far enough. Maybe some different badging would be good, or a few more instances of that metallic yellow trim paint. As of now, the foglight bezels being the main attraction kind of look like they don’t really belong. Subaru Canada says it was a battle to even get those two items painted yellow, which helps differentiate Canadian cars from the American Sport model that we don’t get. Inside, Onyx models also get some unique yellow accents.

Overall, though, Subaru has done what it set out to do. I once thought “Jeep Compass” when I looked at the Crosstrek. Now I find myself thinking more Audi, believe it or not. It’s a taught and trim design that could attract new buyers, past the 30-39 crowd that Subaru typically aims for.

Front fascia redesign for more upmarket look Now squatter, more agile-looking Weak points Onyx version is cool, but doesn’t quite go far enough

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Exterior design Photo: D.Heyman

The interior

Subaru has designed the pillars, greenhouse and wing mirrors to provide a better view outwards. Even though it looks a little more aggressive from the outside with its tapering side windows and so forth, the blind spots are pleasingly low and outward visibility is good. They’ve also rearranged the front cupholders on an angle as opposed to side-by-side for better ergonomics and added a wireless charge pad.

A big change to the interior involves the front seats. These come in four finishes – cloth, premium cloth, durable tricot and leather – and have been designed specifically to support the base of the spine and tailbone area. According to Subaru’s research, supporting that area actually helps support the body all the way to the neck and head, reducing fatigue over long drives.

In practice, I found the seats to be right on. They don’t look hugely padded but their internal structure means they’re supportive in the right places. The back seats don’t get the same treatment, but the headroom back there is good even with a sunroof, because that element’s housing doesn’t stretch back that far.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Interior Photo: D.Heyman

The sunroof – standard on Onyx and Limited – will infringe on front seat headroom, however, and as a taller drivee I did feel a little restricted. I also found the seating position to be a little high and couldn’t adjust the manual tilt and telescope wheel enough for my hand to be able to clear my thigh at the five o’clock position. I’m sure many drivers will appreciate the tall seating position and I’m probably in the minority concerning my size.

A new 11.6-inch vertical infotainment display comes to the Crosstrek via the Ascent, Outback and Legacy. It’s large and in charge, with big buttons easily accessible on the fly. They’ve also included some traditional hard buttons on either side for climate, volume and tuning controls.

The trouble is there’s a still a bit of a budget feel, for example with the coating on the display and the materials used to built it. There’s lots of glare, the piano black surround is a dust and fingerprint magnet and it just seems a little too aftermarket. Base cars get dual 7-inch displays and while we weren’t given the chance to experience those, I wonder if that interface may be better at handling glare.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Data screen Photo: D.Heyman

The Crosstrek Outdoor used to have a secondary display atop its dash that also served as a forward-and-down facing camera, which was great for off-roading as it let you see the ground even if you were climbing a steep hill. Now that’s gone, and we’ll likely have to wait for the more offroad-centric Crosstrek Wilderness later this year for its return.

Also standard for 2024 is the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight safety tech, which now gets a stereo camera with a wider field of view so it can see more pedestrians crossing the road, or more cyclists entering an intersection.

Seat comfort Improved outward visibility Weak points High seating position affects headroom

High seating position affects headroom Infotainment hardware a mixed bag

Infotainment hardware a mixed bag No more secondary forward-facing camera

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Lower console Photo: D.Heyman

The drive

Power for the 2024 Crosstrek comes courtesy a 2.0L flat-4 good for 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, and a 2.5L version good for 182 hp and 178 lb-ft. Those figures haven’t changed but now, they both come standard with a continuously variable automatic (CVT). Yes; that means the 6-speed manual transmission is no longer an option.

The CVT has seven built-in “shift” points to make it feel like cogs are being swapped, so there is that familiar – even comforting -- feeling of gear changes. There are also paddle shifters on Touring version and up so you can get on with the artifice all by yourself.

Along with the more comfortable seats, much has been done to reduce noise, vibration and harshness issues on the new car. There are more sound-deadening materials used in the hood and roof and the chassis is 10-percent stiffer, which also helps contribute to a quieter ride.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Wheel Photo: D.Heyman

Sure enough, you don’t get as much penetration from the flat-4’s signature thrum, and the new shape of the body means air does pass more smoothly over it. You will start to hear it as speeds increase – we’re not quite at luxury car levels here – but like the exterior styling, the adjustments make for a more upmarket feel.

Power through the CVT comes on smoothly -- there’s no turbocharging here, so delivery is quick – and it does well to keep forward progress consistent. I did find it runs out of puff a little earlier than I would like, making me question my ability to make certain high-speed passes. I don’t think it must have more power, but I wouldn’t be upset if they could get it closer to the 200 hp mark. When you consider that the Mazda CX-30 and Kona both get turbocharged engine options making 250 hp and 195 hp respectively, you can see where the Crosstrek falls off a little.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Touchscreen Photo: D.Heyman

But boy, does it make a lot of that back when it comes to more rugged or adverse conditions.

The X Mode AWD system comes in two forms: X Mode in Convenience and Touring and dual X Mode in the Limited and Onyx we tested. In that spec, you get three different settings: Snow/Dirt, Normal and Deep Snow/Mud.

We spent our time in Normal, and on rougher terrain in Snow/Dirt, which also automatically activates a hill-descent system. With that, we made our way down steeper grades without ever having to concern ourselves with the pedals, just our hands. The mode will standby past 40 km/h and kick back on at 35 km/h, and if it weren’t for an annoying beep every time that happens, you’d hardly notice it.

Plowing forward in one of these modes is confidence-inspiring, and while few Crosstrek owners are likely to take their SUV on medium-level off-roading like we did on this day, the model’s abilities are sure to be a boon in Canadian winters. It’s like you have almost the capabilities of a Jeep, but combined with an on-board quality of life befitting a compact hatchback.

Direct steering Capable in adverse conditions Weak points Could use more power

Could use more power No more manual option

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Rear Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

For 2024, the Crosstrek is still as likeable as ever, and with its new civility, even more so. It can still cut a trail like the nothing else in the segment, but now it rides like more vehicles in the segment and that’s going to go a long way to appeal to a broader customer base. We see a lot of these, and chances are, we’ll be seeing a whole lot more in ‘24.

A few of your questions about the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek:

Is there a Crosstrek Hybrid?

In other markets there is, but there are no plans to bring that model here just yet. Subaru insists we “never say never” though…

Is there more rear cargo room than before?

The trunk measures the same as before: 564 litres with the 60/40 split folding rear seats up, and 1,549 with the rear seats folded.

When can we expect to see the Crosstrek Wilderness?

Watch for the even more rugged Wilderness model in the fall of 2023.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek - Three-quarters rear Photo: D.Heyman

The competition

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona

Jeep Compass

Kia Seltos

Mazda CX-30

Toyota Corolla Cross

Volkswagen Taos

EVALUATION 80 % Performance 7,5/10 Design 7/10 Interior Space 7.5/10 Tech and Safety 8.5/10 Fuel Economy 8.5/10 Value 9/10