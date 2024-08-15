• Auto123 reviews the Toyota RAV4 2024, in its Trail iteration.

The Toyota RAV4 is quietly becoming a social phenomenon. When we look back at the automotive industry in 50 or 100 years' time, we'll find a chapter devoted to this vehicle, which has made its mark on its era.

And what era is that? It's still open ended of course, but we can talk about the era of the SUV. On the market for over 25 years, the RAV4 has established itself over the years to the point of being the industry's best-selling vehicle in North America over the last five years, after the pickup trucks of the three major American manufacturers (watch out for the Tesla Model Y, sales of which continue to rage strongly).

Even better, since the start of 2024, it's ahead of Stellantis’ Ram family of pickups, with 248,295 units sold in the first six months of the year. We're heading for half a million sales, which is staggering.

Is the RAV4 really that exceptional to be racking up those kinds of sales? Yes and no. Let's take a look, with a focus on the version we tested, the Trail.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, headlight | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail: What's new?

The question isn't so much what's being added to the RAV4 this year, but when the next generation is due. The model is now in its sixth year in the same form, which is a lot. At the same time, Toyota can afford to leave things as is – the model is selling better than ever. Nevertheless, it's clear that a redesign is in the works. There’s speculation it will be presented next year, possibly as a 2026 model.

As for the Trail version, it gets minor upgrades for 2024, notably the addition of an exterior colour (Khaki Green, in a two-tone format), while a new interior hue (Mocha) is available. That exterior finish can also be combined with a black interior.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail - 8.5/10

The real question with a model like this, is whether the design will age well, or whether it stands out because of a particular pencil stroke, a unique stylistic touch, etc.

On the whole, the RAV4 blends in well, but its lines stand the test of time. What's more, you can liven it up with a bright colour and a few accessories, or opt for the Trail variant, which boasts a number of unique features.

These include 19-inch “Trail Edition” alloy wheels, a dynamically torque-modulated differential with rear driveshaft decoupling, LED fog lights and bridge-type roof rails (i.e., where you can slide your hand over them, making it easier to stow larger items).

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, seating | Photo: D.Rufiange

Inside

On board, Toyota's Softex upholstery is easy to clean and considered by many to be much more attractive than leather. Equipment benefits from what's offered with the XLE variant, including rain-sensing wipers, electrically deployable tailgate, smart key with push-button start, Toyota's multimedia system with connected services (Service Connect, Safety Connect and Remote Connect), dual-zone climate control and power adjustments for the driver's seat.

The Trail variant adds wireless charging for electronic devices, a power outlet in the cargo area and nets to compartmentalize this area.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, data cluster display | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail - 8.0/10

There's nothing extraordinary about the technology on offer in the Trail version of the Toyota RAV4. The essentials are there, with a multimedia interface accessed via an 8-inch screen, while the data cluster display is 7 inches. For larger screens, you'll need to move up to the next RAV4 grade, the Limited.

Where the Trail variant stands out is in the enhanced capabilities it offers for off-road driving, as seen with the differential, for example. However, what really interests the buyer is that this variant is able to tow 3500 lb, rather than the 1500 of the regular RAV4 (capacity is 1750 and 2500 lb, respectively, with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid propositions).

In terms of safety, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 (TSS 2.5) suite is there to protect you on the road.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, engine | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail - 9.0/10

The Trail variant of the RAV4 benefits from the same 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine found in other models. The block delivers 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, a decent amount of power, but nothing more. Don’T expect fireworks, especially when it comes to overtaking. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

Exciting it might not be, but this powertrain has two very important qualities: it’s reliable and durable.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail - 7.5/10

Many vehicles offer neutral driving experiences. Put the RAV4 on that list. It’s not exciting, but it’s not dull either. This SUV does everything well, provided you don't ask too much of it. What's more, it shows great composure when cornering. Even when attacking the road a little more aggressively, the suspension elements do a good job.

However, the steering would benefit from being more communicative, and while comfort is excellent, we'd like a little more firmness from the chassis. The RAV4’s powertrain is like a hockey player playing on the periphery instead of in the thick of things.

RAV4 buyers won’t mind that, in fact they’re likely to feel reassured by the drive. It's no coincidence that the RAV4 sells so well in North America.

Fuel consumption

Toyota announces averages for the AWD model of 8.8L/100 km (city) and 7.1L/100 km (highway), for a combined 8.0L/100 km. Note that without Start/Stop, the figures are 9.5, 7.2 and 8.5 litres, in that order.

During my week of testing, I managed to maintain a rating of 7.6L/100 km, over 460 km of mixed driving.

For a difference in price of around $2,000 for a hybrid version, the RAV4 delivers an average of around 6.0L/100 km. Let's assume a difference of 2.0L/100 km between the two configurations, or around $3.50. That's $33.50 every 1,000 km, $335.00 every 10,000, which means savings of around $670 to $700 a year if you drive between 20,000 and 24,000 km. After three years, you'll have back that $2,000 extra you paid for the hybrid. Just like with the Prime plug-in hybrid.

Of course, if you need the towing capacity of the Trail variant, you have no options there. That's just the way it is.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, front end | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail pricing in Canada

The Toyota RAV4 Trail starts at $43,501, which isn't cheap. And with an interest rate currently at 6.49 percent, some buyers might understandably blink. At least the resale value is strong.

Note that this price includes shipping and preparation costs.

Here’s the pricing grid for the full 2024 Toyota RAV4 lineup:

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE (MSRP $32,950)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE (MSRP $36,650)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium (MSRP $38,690)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail (MSRP $40,550)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Limited (MSRP $44,550)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE (MSRP $35,750)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE (MSRP $38,850)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium (MSRP $40,890)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland (MSRP $41,730)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited (MSRP $46,750)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE (MSRP $40,650)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE (MSRP $43,550)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE (MSRP $50,950)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE (MSRP $55,790)

- 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE Technology (MSRP $61,180)

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail

What’s the towing capacity of the Toyota RAV4 Trail?

The RAV4 Trail can tow 3500 lb, which gives the model an edge in this category; few competing models offer as much.

Between the Toyota RAV4 and the CR-V, which is the better buy?

Honestly, it's a toss-up here. We're talking about two models with solid reputations, good reliability records and good resale value. The choice is yours. However, there's no Honda equivalent of the Trail version... yet.

The final word

The RAV4 is on course for a record year in which it could sell 500,000 units across North America. And that's with the current generation of the model being at the end of its lifespan.

The formula works, and it's tried and tested. There are irritants, of course, but the model as a whole remains solid and value-packed.

Competitors of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail

- Ford Bronco Sport Badlands

- GMC Terrain AT4

- Mazda CX-5 Meridian

- Mazda CX-50

- Subaru Forester Wilderness