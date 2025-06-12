• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Buick Enclave.

Buick is quietly carving out a niche in the premium SUV segment with its focus on vehicles that strike a balance between luxury and relatively affordable pricing. The fully redesigned 2025 Enclave stays true to that philosophy, while incorporating significant advancements in design and technology. As the flagship of the Buick lineup, the Enclave positions itself as the brand's premium offering.

After a week-long test drive of the Avenir version, the most luxurious trim, we provide a detailed analysis of this three-row SUV designed to make its mark in a highly competitive segment.

2025 Buick Enclave - What's new?

The 2025 Enclave features a new, more squared-off and imposing design than the previous model. Dimensions have been slightly increased, resulting in more interior space. Under the hood, there's a new 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine replaces the older 3.6L V6.

Buick announces better fuel efficiency with this new powertrain. The Enclave is also the first Buick vehicle to offer GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system, an option that is certainly welcome and useful on longer road trips.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Buick Enclave

The 2025 Enclave boasts a refreshed aesthetic. Its imposing grille, adorned with the new Buick logo, slender LED headlights and sculpted lines give it a strong presence on the road. The pronounced wheel arches and wheels up to 22 inches contribute to the vehicle's appearance.

The interior

The cabin welcomes you with an ambiance that is both understated and elegant. The materials are of high quality, with soft-touch surfaces and brushed aluminum trim. Our test model, an Avenir trim, was equipped with perforated quilted leather seats in a Cool Gray colour with Slate Blue accents. The use of light colours enhances the sense of spaciousness inside.

Speaking of, space is generous in all three rows, offering appreciable comfort to passengers.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2025 Buick Enclave

The 30-inch curved screen is the centerpiece of the 2025 Enclave. This display spans nearly two-thirds of the dashboard's width and is actually composed of two distinct screens: an 11-inch screen for the digital instrumentation, customizable to the driver's preferences, and a 19-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The latter features an intuitive and responsive Google interface, providing access to navigation, entertainment and vehicle functions. Integrated navigation is precise and easy to use, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is seamless.

However, it's important to note that Apple CarPlay display is not optimized to use the entire screen. When using CarPlay, the display is limited to a portion of the screen, whereas the car's native applications utilize all available space.

A wireless phone charger and heated steering wheel are also included as standard. The Avenir version adds features like a head-up display, 16-speaker Bose audio system and customizable ambient lighting.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Buick Enclave

Under the hood of the 2025 Buick Enclave, the new 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine replaces the old V6. This engine develops 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque.

Buick announces a noticeable improvement in fuel efficiency with this new powertrain. Official fuel economy ratings for the Canadian model are 12.3L/100 km city, 9.9L/100 km highway and 11.2L/100 km combined. For comparison, the older model with the V6 had a combined consumption of 11.8L/100 km.

However, it's important to note that this engine can emit a harsher sound during acceleration than the old V6. It’s a dull rumble that is particularly noticeable during strong accelerations or low-speed reprises. We suggest you do a thorough test drive, with the radio off, to evaluate that sound and determine if it might affect your long-term comfort.

During our week-long test drive, we also found that gains in power and fuel consumption compared to the old V6 were not as significant as announced. While the improvement in highway fuel economy is noticeable, it's less evident in the city.

As for power, the turbocharged 4-cylinder engine offers acceptable performance but doesn’t provide the same feeling of power as the V6, especially during brisk accelerations or when overtaking.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Fuel consumption: Comparison with competitors

The 2025 Enclave's fuel consumption is on par with the three-row SUV segment average. During our test drive, we recorded an average of 9.4L/100 km on the highway and a combined average of 11.3L/100 km.

However, when compared to competitors like the Ford Explorer or Lincoln Aviator, the Buick Enclave might not be as efficient in terms of fuel economy, especially considering that some of those models offer V6 turbo engines which, despite higher power, offer comparable or better efficiency.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Buick Enclave

From the first kilometers behind the wheel of the 2025 Enclave, the comfort and quietness of the cabin impressed us. The plush seats, meticulous soundproofing and suspension that smooths out road imperfections create a relaxing atmosphere. You truly feel isolated from the outside world, like in a cocoon.

The steering is light and precise, making maneuvers easy, even in the city. However, we would have appreciated a bit more road feedback for a more connected driving sensation. The Enclave is not a sports vehicle, but one more tailor-made for road trips.

The true highlight of the new Enclave is the Super Cruise system. We've already tried it in other GM vehicles, and it's clear that it reaches an impressive level of efficiency in this SUV. On the highway, Super Cruise literally takes over. Imagine: you activate the system, and it manages acceleration, braking and lane keeping, allowing you to relax and enjoy the scenery.

Of course, you might say that other systems do the same thing. True, but Super Cruise goes further. We were able to cover hundreds of kilometers without touching the steering wheel, and the system proved to be exceptionally reliable. It anticipates curves, adjusts speed based on traffic and maintains a safe distance from preceding vehicles. And that's not all: Super Cruise can even change lanes automatically.

Naturally, you shouldn't fall asleep at the wheel! An infrared camera integrated into the dashboard ensures the driver remains attentive to the road. If you look away for too long, the system issues visual and audible alerts to remind you to pay attention, just like an alert classroom teacher.

The main limitation of Super Cruise is that it requires mapped roads to function. If you venture onto secondary roads not mapped in the system, Super Cruise will deactivate. Fortunately, the network of compatible roads is constantly expanding.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 Buick Enclave is worth considering for those in the market for a three-row SUV. Its modernized design, spacious cabin and advanced technologies, like the 30-inch curved screen and the Super Cruise system, make it an attractive vehicle.

However, the new turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, while offering slightly improved fuel economy, can emit a harsh sound during acceleration that might not appeal to everyone. Furthermore, the gains in power compared to the old V6 are not as significant as hoped.

The 2025 Enclave is an interesting vehicle that will appeal to some buyers, but it's essential to weigh the pros and cons carefully and see what the competition has to offer in this segment.

2025 Buick Enclave Canadian pricing

• 2025 Enclave Preferred - $57,999

• 2025 Enclave Sport Touring (ST) - $59,499

• 2025 Enclave Avenir - $67,999

Some of your questions about the 2025 Buick Enclave

Does the 2025 Enclave offer enough space for a family?

The Enclave offers generous interior space, comparable to its main competitors. Cargo volume behind the third row is 648 litres, which is slightly less than the Kia Telluride (687 litres) but more than the Honda Pilot (524 litres).

What is the towing capacity of the 2025 Buick Enclave?

The towing capacity of the 2025 Enclave is 5,000 lb for all versions.

2025 Buick Enclave competitors