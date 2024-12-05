Test Driving the 2025 Ford Bronco in an Off-Roadeo

Mont Potosi, Nevada - Ford launched Bronco Off-Roadeo Centers in 2021 to celebrate the reintroduction of its iconic Bronco and reinforce its commitment to adventure enthusiasts.

The centers allow owners of Bronco (2022 and newer) and Bronco Sport Badlands SUVs to enjoy an immersive off-road experience while discovering the capabilities of their vehicles. Buyers of these models have free access to this one-day training course within a year of purchasing their vehicle.

Essentially it means going to off-road driving school to get to know your vehicle better and, above all, discover its potential in extreme conditions.

A nest of Ford Broncos! | Photo: B.Charette

Five training sites in the U.S.

The four original sites include Austin, Texas; Moab, Utah; Mount Potosi, Nevada; and the Smoky Mountains, Tennessee. Another site has recently been added in the mountains of New Hampshire.

Each of these sites offers unique and spectacular terrain suitable for all skill levels. The package offered to Bronco buyers includes a full day of training and adventure supervised by expert guides.

Participants learn off-road driving techniques, discover Bronco technologies and explore breathtaking landscapes while they’re at it. Central Nevada, for example, offers sand dunes and rocky trails, while Moab features spectacular canyons and cliffs.

For a day, we played at being new Bronco owners at the Mont Potosi center, also the only Bronco Raptor center, which takes off-road adventure to a higher level.

Note that participants are lent a Bronco for the day, sparing their own vehicle.

Les Ford Bronco nous attendaient | Photo: B.Charette

Off-road kindergarten

Our day began with a 60-minute lesson that could have been called Bronco 101; we were given all the info we needed before setting off on our adventure. From angle of attack to ground clearance, from weight and grip transfer to the operating principle of the 4-wheel drive system, no detail was overlooked.

Next came a closed-circuit preview of what awaited us out in the “wilds”. We navigated through sharp bends, over a rocky peak, into and out of a water obstacle and over giant potholes. For each one, Ford highlighted the technological advances that make obstacle-crossing easier, explaining clearly how it works and familiarizing the group with the vehicle.

Let's just say the 60 minutes flew by quickly on that miniature circuit.

Ford Broncos, en route to off-roading | Photo: B.Charette

A personalized adventure behind the wheel of the 2025 Ford Bronco

The afternoon brought the real deal. On the region's steep, winding tracks, the Bronco proved a hardy and able companion. Steep slopes, imposing rocks and tight bends became exciting challenges thanks to the SUV’s robust construction and short approach and departure angles.

The two-door version, with its removable hardtop, offers a unique sensation of immersion in nature: every gust of wind, every ray of sunshine and every scent of desert accentuates the sense of adventure.

For those seeking more space for the family, the four-door model adds more comfort. Its standard soft top (and optional hard top) and generous interior space allow you to pack everything you need to explore the great outdoors. And if the day gets long, it can serve as an overnight refuge, thanks to its spacious interior.

The Ford Broncos on the trail | Photo: B.Charette

A Ford Bronco, on the rocks | Photo: B.Charette

Off-road technology

The Bronco’s specialized off-road equipment is plentiful, but chief among the features that allowed us to conquer Mount Potosi were:

G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) system - A selection of driving modes allowed us to adjust the vehicle's response to different terrain, from sand to mud to rocks.

Advanced suspension - The models at our disposal were equipped to tame the most technical trails while ensuring remarkable stability.

Interior water management - If the adventure gets muddy, no worries! Floors with drain plugs and marine vinyl seats make clean-up a breeze.

We were accompanied by magnificent vistas all through our one-day adventure | Photo: B.Charette

A Ford Bronco, at the Off-Roadeo center | Photo: Ford

An unrivalled panorama

The view from the crests of Mount Potosi at over 6,500 feet is breathtaking. The rock formations of the Mojave Desert contrast with the vast golden plains that stretch as far as the eye can see. Frequent stops to admire these landscapes are an integral part of the Roadeo experience, and the Bronco lends itself well to these moments.

An authentic, memorable experience

In the end, driving a Ford Bronco on Mount Potosi is much more than just testing a vehicle. It's about exploring wilderness in one of the few vehicles that can get you there. It's also the best way for owners to see what their vehicle is capable of.

A Ford Bronco, on a descent | Photo: B.Charette

A Ford Bronco, on a trail | Photo: B.Charette

A Ford Bronco, on the trail | Photo: B.Charette

A Ford Bronco making a tight manoeuvre | Photo: B.Charette