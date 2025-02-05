• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Lexus LX 700h.

Yountville, CA - The Lexus LX has been the brand's flagship for close to 30 years now. Conceived to rival the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Range Rover, it has always combined opulence and robustness.

The 2025 model-year marks a turning point with the electrified 700h version, with the addition of a hybrid powertrain that promises more power while saving a few drops of fuel in the process. It’s an evolution that in no way betrays the model’s adventurous DNA.

2025 Lexus LX 700h - What's new?

The LX 700h takes the same 3.4L twin-turbo V6 as the LX 600 and adds an electric motor between the engine and transmission, as well as a nickel-metal hydride battery under the rear floor. Power rises from 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque in the LX 600 to 457 hp and 583 lb-ft in the LX700h.

The platform remains the same, and the battery is housed under the floor of the optional third row of seats, or under the empty load floor in two-row models.

Installing this battery required reworking the chassis cross-member that holds the spare wheel underneath. Lexus says the new cross-member alters the angle of the spare wheel, so that if the spare wheel (and its mounting rail) are lowered to make room for the battery above, the repositioning has no impact on the LX's departure angle off-road.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Lexus LX 700h - 8.0/10

The 700h is only subtly adjusted compared to the LX model. The brand's signature gaping grille is dressed in an exclusive matte grey hue on the Overtrail finish. Black door handles, anthracite roof rails and dark fender contours accentuate its imposing appearance.

But it's the ground clearance and 18-inch wheels fitted with 33-inch all-terrain tires that confirm the hybrid SUV’s status as an explorer ready to do battle with nature. A character trait quite unique in its segment.

The wheelbase is the same as that of the GX model, with hydraulic suspension that allows height adjustment if you feel like having some fun off-road. The angle of attack is 25 degrees at the front and 20 degrees at the rear.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Lexus LX 700h, seating | Photo: Lexus

Interior of the 2025 Lexus LX 700h - 9.0/10

On board, the Lexus LX 700h remembers its luxury status. Semi-aniline upholstery in Black or Stone Brown is enhanced by contrasting stitching and open-pore black wood inserts. The redesigned front seats offer enhanced support and massage in both front and rear, and the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster modernizes the overall look.

Lexus also integrated a refrigerator in the centre console, a standard head-up display and an innovative rear storage shelf system, optimized to accommodate the hybrid battery.

The LX 700h is equipped with a watertight AC power converter under the centre console, enabling external power supply of up to 2,400 W.

Additional comfort features, such as sun visors on the side and quarter windows, reading lights and a rear screen, are included as standard. A climate control system exclusive to the VIP Executive version incorporates exclusive ceiling vents to provide a comfortable all-over breeze. There's even woven wood trim on the inside of the doors.

Note that the third row of seats is as useless as it is impractical. Because of the battery underneath, the seats are too high and space is tight. What's more, access is difficult, and to add insult to injury, Lexus charges $2,095 for a row that will almost never be used.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, steering wheel, central console | Photo: Lexus

Technology in the 2025 Lexus LX 700h - 9.0/10

The Lexus interface is like a digital conductor harmonizing every interaction on board. Its 12.3-inch touchscreen, combined with a second 7-inch display, acts as an intuitive control console, offering clarity and responsiveness comparable to today's best technological instruments.

Imagine a personal concierge in the form of the Intelligent Assistant: always listening, it responds to a simple “Hey Lexus” and adjusts navigation, music or temperature, all with surgical precision thanks to its advanced microphones.

Meanwhile, cloud-based navigation, linked to Google data, plays the role of a modern-day scout, anticipating traffic and downloading maps and routes even in the event of network failure.

The Lexus Interface is also a benevolent sentinel. Thanks to Safety Connect and Service Connect, it keeps an eye on vehicle safety and maintenance, offering remote assistance and diagnostics. Add Remote Connect, and you can control your Lexus remotely, as if you had a remote control to start it or adjust its climate.

On the entertainment side, the Mark Levinson audio system turns the cabin into a concert hall with 25 speakers and 2,400 watts. Meanwhile, the head-up display projects essential information directly into the field of vision, reducing distractions.

Finally, the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 plays the role of technological bodyguard, with an array of features such as pedestrian detection, emergency braking and traffic jam assistance. A true intelligent travel assistant, fusing luxury and connectivity.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Lexus LX 700h - 8,0/10

The heart of the 700h is a 3.4L twin-turbo V6, borrowed from the LX 600 but now assisted by an electric motor. The hybridization boosts power to 457 hp and torque to 583 lb-ft, compared with 409 hp and 479 lb-ft for the regular version. All this is married to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Lexus has designed its first hybrid system to integrate an alternator and starter, guaranteeing autonomous restart in the event of a failure of the electrical module.

The system retains a towing capacity of 8,000 lb, while boasting slightly improved fuel consumption of 11.7L/100 km, compared with 12.7L/100 km for the LX 600.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, on the road | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Lexus LX 700h - 8.0/10

The LX 700h doesn't just shine on asphalt; it also proves a formidable cross-country vehicle, in particular in its Overtrail iteration. It features lockable front and rear differentials, an LO mode that remains functional even if the hybrid system fails, and a front skid plate to protect its vital organs. The chassis has been strengthened with a more robust engine cradle and an additional rear crossmember. What's more, Active Height Control air suspension automatically adjusts the ride height to suit any obstacles encountered.

The driving position is reassuring, visibility flawless, the ride imperiously quiet.

Power is instantaneous, thanks to the electric motor, and even though the vehicle tips the scales at nearly 2800 kg, the 700h is at ease on the road, with a turning radius smaller than its size would suggest.

The roughest roads are no match for the 700h, which levels out everything in its path. Although, the 33-inch wheels designed for off-road driving on Overtrail models are not as comfortable.

The adaptive variable suspension improves grip and traction, providing greater control and a greater sense of security.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Depending on the terrain, you have the multi-terrain selector. It offers two ranges: high (H4) and low (L4). The low range (L4) includes four modes - Auto, Sand, Mud and Rocks - designed to optimize driving force and suspension control in demanding conditions. The high range (H4) adds a fifth mode, Deep Snow, for enhanced winter handling.

Auto mode automatically analyzes ground conditions using various sensors and adjusts settings without driver intervention. Thanks to its four cameras located under the floor, at the front, sides and rear, it displays ground conditions and potential obstacles in real time on the 12.3-inch touchscreen. This technology makes it possible to better anticipate hazards and improve maneuvering precision in difficult environments.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

In the world of large luxury SUVs, the Lexus LX 700h enters the arena with a dual ambition: to marry the legendary ruggedness of the Toyota Land Cruiser, the DNA of which it inherits, and the luxury it needs to rival ultra-premium segment benchmarks such as the Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

In fact, the luxury hybrid SUV surpasses its rivals in off-road capability and build quality. Though Lexus will need to fine-tune its road dynamics and technological ergonomics to establish the model as the undisputed master of the segment.

2025 Lexus LX 700h pricing in Canada

You are warned - this might hurt. The Overtrail model starts at $131,059, and you'll have to pay $171,000 for an Executive VIP version.

2025 Lexus LX 700h competitors

- BMW X7

- Cadillac Escalade

- Infiniti QX80

- Lincoln Navigator

- Mercedes-Benz GLS

The new 2025 Lexus LX 700h | Photo: B.Charette