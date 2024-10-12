The 2025 Lexus LX range will include a new hybrid variant as well as a new grade, the Overtrail.

The 2025 LX is available in five versions: Premium, F SPORT, Luxury, VIP Executive and, new for the 2025 model year, Overtrail. This makes the LX the only vehicle in the Lexus range to offer both F SPORT and Overtrail versions.

Tailor-made for adventure

The Overtrail version is equipped with additional features and equipment for exploring the great outdoors. It also adds front and rear locking differentials, a 2,400W inverter and all-season floor liners. This version is equipped with 33-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels, a front skid plate and an Appearance Package featuring a matte gray grille, black door handles, dark grey roof rails, dark chrome window and bumper trim and black fender guards. The Overtrail version is available on the LX 700h in two- or three-row configurations. The LX 600 and LX 700h can tow up to 8,000 lb.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, badging | Photo: Lexus

First hybrid powertrain for the LX

The LX 700h's hybrid powertrain produces 457 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque (provisional figures), and comprises a powerful electric motor and a 3.4L twin-turbo V6 engine, mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission.

This is the first Lexus hybrid system to include an alternator and starter motor as standard. Should the hybrid system ever fail, the starter motor enables the engine to ignite independently, while the alternator supplies power to the auxiliary 12 V battery, allowing the vehicle to continue running on the gasoline engine alone.

2025 Lexus LX, interior, seating | Photo: Lexus

VIP Executive version

The four-seat VIP Executive version enriches the LX range for the first time, paying particular attention to rear passenger space and experience. The rear seats feature a massage function, headrests, backrests and curved cushions exclusive to the VIP Executive version that gently envelop the head, hips and lower body. VIP seats help compensate for lateral G-forces and uneven road surfaces. The shape of the seats helps maintain a secure posture, while the use of soft urethane with superior vibration absorption capabilities helps suppress unwanted movement, even in off-road driving conditions.

Additional comfort features, such as sun visors on the side and quarter windows, reading lights and a rear screen, are included as standard. An air-conditioning system exclusive to the VIP Executive version incorporates exclusive ceiling vents to provide a comfortable all-over breeze. For 2025, a wireless charger is now standard on the front.

2025 Lexus LX, interior | Photo: Lexus

Lexus Interface system with 12.3-inch touchscreen

A standard 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen accompanied by an LX-exclusive 7-inch lower display provides easy-to-use controls and clear information for the driver and front passenger. Their glass screens feature a high-grip anti-reflective coating for a vivid display. Menu operation is similar to that of smartphones and tablets. For greater ease of use by driver and passenger, a central button on the lower edge of the display controls on/off and volume.

The 2025 LX 600 and LX 700h will be assembled at the Toyota Auto Body plant in Yoshiwara, and go on sale in early 2025. Prices will be announced at a later date.

2025 Lexus LX 700h, three-quarters front | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus LX Luxury, in profile | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus LX 700h, rear | Photo: Lexus