Mercedes-AMG Announces High-Performance Electric SUV

After months of speculation, Mercedes-AMG has confirmed it is developing its first-ever 100-percent electric high-performance SUV, based entirely on its AMG.EA architecture. Unlike AMG models based on existing Mercedes models, this SUV will be an exclusive creation of the brand, with no compromises on design or engineering.

Dubbed “Born in Affalterbach” by Mercedes-AMG, this model marks a first for the brand, which has never before developed an SUV from scratch. The new model will be tested this winter and aims to compete directly with future electric models from Porsche and Lamborghini, strong contenders in the high-performance segment.

100-percent AMG design and a dedicated platform

With over 25 years' experience in performance SUVs, Mercedes-AMG introduced the segment with the ML 55 AMG. This new model goes much further, however, using the AMG.EA architecture already planned to replace the AMG GT 4-door Coupé. It will thus become the second vehicle in this range of purely electric models.

The philosophy behind this SUV is clear: “AMG first, electric second”. Mercedes-AMG wants to preserve the soul of the brand, guaranteeing the sensations and power of its iconic combustion-powered models, while adapting them to electric propulsion.

The Mercedes-AMG Vision One-Eleven concept | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Technology inspired by the Vision One-Eleven and EQXX concepts

Although Mercedes-AMG has not revealed specific technical details, this SUV could incorporate key innovations such as YASA axial flow engines, unveiled with the Vision One-Eleven concept in 2023, as well as 800-volt electric architecture. This model will also use AMG.OS, a high-performance version of Mercedes-Benz's future MB.OS operating system.

The YASA engines can produce up to 480 hp each, raising hopes of a tri- or quad-engine configuration delivering in excess of 1,000 hp. In addition, Mercedes-AMG could introduce a bespoke battery, inspired by the cylindrical cells and advanced chemistry unveiled in the 2022 Vision EQXX concept.