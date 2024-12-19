• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Nissan Murano.

Franklin, Tennessee - Once a key player in the mid-size SUV segment, the Nissan Murano seemed to have slipped into a gentle lethargy. Ten years of outdated design, sharp competition and a faithful but outdated V6 engine made it an uninspired choice.

Nissan, refusing to let its Murano die of old age, offers us a complete overhaul for 2025. The result? An SUV that borrows the elegance of the all-electric Ariya while retaining the robust DNA of the Murano we knew.

But is this new model a real revolution or just a facelift?

2025 Nissan Murano, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Nissan Murano - What's new?

The 2025 Nissan Murano gets a facelift with a modernized design inspired by the Ariya electric SUV, including a redesigned V-motion grille, cubic LED headlights and widened fenders for a more imposing look.

Inside, it transforms into a veritable sanctuary thanks to high-end materials like new “Murano Glass”, massaging and ventilated seats and twin 12.3-inch screens integrating Google and CarPlay wirelessly.

Under the hood, the V6 gives way to a more efficient VC-Turbo 2.0L engine, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Technology has been updated as well, with ProPilot Assist 1.1, 360° cameras and customizable ambient lighting among the highlights.

The model retains the same platform, however - and it continues to be sold only in Canada and the U.S.

2025 Nissan Murano, on the road | Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2025 Nissan Murano - 8.0/10

It’s like Nissan imposed on the Murano a drastic fitness program: the model is sleeker, more elegant and, above all, more modern. The grille now features Nissan's concealed daytime running lights, forming a luminous “V-motion”. Cubic LED headlamps replace the old rounded graphics, while at the rear, full-width LED lights and a sleek tailgate underline its sophistication. Farewell to the “floating” roof, replaced by a chic black roof and subtle silver trim.

With widened fenders and up to 21-inch wheels, the 2025 Murano imposes a more assertive style.

2025 Nissan Murano, interior |

2025 Nissan Murano, seating, central console |

Interior of the 2025 Nissan Murano - 9.0/10

Inside, Nissan has outdone itself. The new Murano is a rolling sanctuary. Materials such as “Murano” glass - a nod to the famous Venetian craftsmanship - add a touch of elegance. Massaging and ventilating front seats are a delight, while rear passengers benefit from “Zero Gravity” seats, as in the front.

Twin 12.3-inch screens dominate the dashboard, with touch-sensitive controls reducing visual clutter. Stitched textile trim and 64-colour customizable mood lighting reinforce the upscale atmosphere. Even small details like a wireless charger and retractable sun visors for rear passengers show commendable attention to detail.

Behind the flat-folding, 60/40-split second row, the cargo space offers a volume of 931.6 litres with the seats up and 1798 litres with them down.

A power tailgate is offered standard, with the Platinum version adding a motion-activated power tailgate.

360-degree camera with 3D views in the 2025 Nissan Murano | Photo: Nissan

Technology in the 2025 Nissan Murano - 8.0/10

Nissan offers a comprehensive and advanced technology suite, notably integrated Google Maps, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, and an optional 10-speaker Bose system.

The ProPilot Assist 1.1 feature reads the road ahead to adapt speed when cornering. Add to this 360-degree cameras with 3D views, and you have a Murano ready to take on the urban jungle.

2025 Nissan Murano, engine | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Nissan Murano - 7.0/10

The Murano ditches its V6 for a 4-cylinder turbo with variable compression. The result: 241 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, combined with a 9-speed automatic transmission (yes, no more CVT).

For all that, though, fuel consumption figures don't really improve: 10.2L/100 km combined, with a slight improvement in the city but a noticeable drop on the highway. Power isn't bad, but the auto transmission feels a little lazy.

On the other hand, once the engine is started, it's quiet on board.

2025 Nissan Murano, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Nissan Murano - 7.5/10

The ride isn’t just quiet, it’s smooth, thanks to improved dampers, but the turbo engine lacks character. Although power is decent, the Murano doesn't stand out against better-balanced rivals in this class.

On the freeway, the Murano excels in silence and comfort, thanks to sound insulation and advanced driving aids. However, its decade-old architecture makes itself felt in tight corners, where its weight remains noticeable. This is not an athlete, but a sophisticated, relaxing cruiser. Under the new image, you can feel the age of the beast if you push things a little.

Our advice is to stay zen, follow the speed limits, drive with an egg under the gas pedal. It's probably not for nothing that the theme of our first-drive event was Spa. Stay calm, don't rush things, and you'll be fine.

2025 Nissan Murano fuel consumption - 7.0/10

Our test day ended at just over 11.0L/100 km. Nissan claims an average of 10.2L/100 km highway and 11.8 city. A disappointing result considering that the previous V6 achieved very similar fuel consumption ratings.

However, this isn’t surprising considering that the variable-compression engine found in other Nissan and Infiniti products isn’t known for delivering sterling fuel economy ratings elsewhere.

2025 Nissan Murano, front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Nissan Murano pricing in Canada

The new Murano is offered in three versions in Canada. The SV model starts at $46,498, the SL version at $50,498 and the top-of-the-range Platinum at $54,498. Prices are right between the more affordable Rogue and the larger Pathfinder.

The final word

In the face of fierce competition, the 2025 Murano is considerably more modern, while remaining competitive. Its price is consistent with its equipment and that of the competition.

That said, the Murano will remain a niche model and won’t shake the pillars of the temple in this segment. Nissan has invested enough to keep the model alive, but not enough to give it a second wind. Its styling is more attractive and its technologies more modern. However, its dated engine and platform limit its potential against better-balanced competitors.

Competitors of the 2025 Nissan Murano

– Chevrolet Blazer

– Honda Passport

– Jeep Grand Cherokee

– Kia Sorento

– Subaru Outback

– Volkswagen Atlas Cross