• Auto123 was at the unveiling of the 2025 Nissan Murano in Tennessee.

Franklin, TN - The Nissan Murano has always held a particular spot place in the automotive landscape. Its original aesthetics and the level of interior comfort it provided seduced many consumers, in Canada and in the U.S. alike.

Its style was resolutely innovative at the time, and its generous equipment, especially on the high-end versions, proved an attractive selling point as well.

Today, the Murano is back and refreshed with the 2025 model, which builds on the strengths of its predecessors while introducing substantial improvements. Comfort, modernity and technology are still present, with a promise of refinement and performance. We’ll know more about that part when we drive it. This was a strictly show-and-tell affair in Tennessee…

2025 Nissan Murano, front | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Nissan Murano - What's new?

The 2025 Murano has been redesigned to offer a more enjoyable, safer and more connected driving experience. Nissan has made targeted improvements that raise the bar for the vehicle in several ways. The exterior design is more modern, the interior is more refined and the SUV benefits from more advanced driver assistance technologies and a more efficient powertrain, according to Nissan.

Design of the 2025 Nissan Murano

The 2025 Nissan Murano plays the evolution card rather than the revolution one. While we find the familiar silhouette of its predecessor, Nissan has made a number of changes to modernize its appearance.

At the front, the V-Motion grille, an essential signature of the brand, is more imposing than ever, following the trend of oversized grilles seen from many manufacturers. The slimmer LED headlights, integrated into the grille, give the vehicle a more modern and piercing look. The redesigned front bumper incorporates larger air intakes that attempt to accentuate the Murano's sporty character, but the effect remains timid.

2025 Nissan Murano, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

In profile, the lines are almost identical to those of the previous model. We find the same sloping roofline and the same general proportions, which could disappoint those who expected a real change in style.

The new 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels (optional) and black rocker panel moldings add a touch of dynamism, but the overall package remains quite conservative.

2025 Nissan Murano, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

It’s at the rear that the 2025 Murano differs most from its predecessor. The horizontal LED taillights, with their C-shaped light signature, greatly modernize the vehicle's appearance and give it a unique identity. The rear bumper incorporates black lacquered elements and a chrome dual exhaust outlet, although they remain discreet.

2025 Nissan Murano, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The interior of the 2025 Murano clearly aims for a high level of comfort and refinement, but some details leave us perplexed.

Interior space is average for the category with good roominess in the front and rear. The seats, in semi-aniline leather on the Platinum version, appear comfortable, are soft to the touch and offer heating, ventilation and even massage functions. Nissan has of course included its vaunted NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats front and rear.

The dashboard, although equipped with a large touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, remains quite conventional in its presentation. The use of leather-like materials and aluminum creates a high-end ambiance, but some of the plastics used feel to be of average quality.

The electronic gear selector modernizes the package, but its ergonomics remain to be evaluated. The climate controls, integrated into the centre console as on the Ariya, could be less intuitive than traditional physical controls. W did at least note the presence of a control button for the audio volume.

2025 Nissan Murano, multimedia screen | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Nissan Murano

The Murano's ProPILOT Assist system has been enhanced to provide even smoother and safer driver assistance, especially on the highway. The system now uses navigation data to anticipate curves and adjust speed accordingly, designed to ensure a more intuitive driving experience.

Google integration enriches the connectivity experience, allowing access to applications such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play Store directly from the 12.3-inch central touch screen, which also serves as a hub for advanced infotainment, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Safety a top priority

The 2025 Murano incorporates the Nissan Safety Shield 360, offering a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies, including automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring. Additions such as Invisible Hood view and the 3D Around View monitor improve visibility and safety when parking and in complex driving conditions.

2025 Nissan Murano, front grille | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Nissan Murano

Under the hood, the 2025 Murano inherits the 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-cylinder engine already present in the Infiniti QX50 and Nissan Altima. This variable compression technology allows for dynamic performance and reduced fuel consumption.

The 9-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive complement this engine, from which Nissan promises improved efficiency and fuel economy. We'll know more during a first test drive, to come.

The final word

The 2025 Nissan Murano is a welcome evolution that respects the model's heritage while introducing notable improvements that increase its appeal. Although it excels in terms of design, comfort, and technology, the lack of a hybrid option could be the Achilles' heel of the 2025 Murano in the face of growing expectations from customers on that front. It now remains to be tested and to see the actual performance of the vehicle.

2025 Nissan Murano, rear lights, hatch | Photo: K.Soltani

Strong points

- Refined exterior design: The 2025 Murano displays a modern and dynamic look, with flowing lines and meticulous details.

- Luxurious and comfortable interior: The spacious and welcoming interior offers optimal comfort to passengers, with quality materials and advanced on-board technologies.

- Advanced driver assistance technologies: The 2025 Murano offers a full range of driver assistance systems that improve safety and make driving easier.

- Improved connectivity: Google integration and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer a connected and customizable experience.

- Powerful and efficient engine: The VC-Turbo engine combines power and fuel economy, offering a pleasant and responsible driving experience.

Waek points

- Lack of hybrid powertrain: In a context where the electrification of vehicles is accelerating, the absence of a hybrid or electric version of the Murano could be a deterrent for some buyers.

- Limited cargo space: Despite its generous size, the Murano offers less cargo space than some of its competitors.

- High price point? (not yet disclosed)

Competitors of the 2025 Nissan Murano

- Chevrolet Blazer

- Dodge Durango

- GMC Acadia

- Honda Passport / Pilot

- Hyundai Santa Fe

- Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Kia Sorento

- Mazda CX-70

- Toyota Highlander

- Volkswagen Atlas