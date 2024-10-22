Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Stuttgart, Germany – The Panamera sports sedan was completely redesigned for 2024, and as is customary at Porsche, the rollout of variants is gradual.

Last week, we headed to Germany to discover the two new additions to the range, set to debut on the market at the beginning of next year.

2025 Porsche Panamera - What's new?

Porsche is adding two variants to the model lineup for 2025, bringing the total number of versions to seven. The GTS comes in positioned above the Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4 S E-Hybrid.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid variant sits at the top of the hierarchy, after the Turbo E-Hybrid version, both of them above the GTS.

The nomenclatures are never simple at Porsche, and they are always numerous. The salient fact here is that the two new models become the most powerful in the range, in terms of gasoline and hybrid versions.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - 8.5/10

The look of the new versions is of course the same as the other versions launched in 2024. Porsche has its own special way of differentiating each variant with its own design elements. Thus, both the GTS model and the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant are distinguishable, provided you know what to look for.

The GTS model, which gets the Sport Design package from the start, has black logos on the sides and rear, a distinct face with dark matrix LED headlights and dark taillights. The brake calipers are red. The sports exhaust is standard.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid variant has a unique rear bumper, while the lower front part is also distinct and painted in the body colour. The exhaust tips are dark bronze and have a chrome coating. As for the standard ceramic brakes, they’re decorated with yellow calipers.

Both models are fitted with 20-inch wheels. With the Turbo variant, the tires are Michelin Sport Cup 2, an industry benchmark.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

The interior

On board, there’s the same kind of attention from one model to another, namely exclusive features that add to the distinction. It goes without saying that the two new additions emphasize great luxury, with plenty of suede surfaces. The GTS version offers two exclusive colours, one red one grey, with matching seat belts, of course. Both models get a Bose sound system with just the right sound, another obvious feature.

To get an idea of everything that is possible, you have to consult the model configuration tool on the Porsche website, because the combinations are practically unlimited.

Yes, the cost is stratospheric, and we'll come back to that, but still, if you want choice, you got it, in spades.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - 9.5/10

Where to start? We could simply tell you that these two cars are computers on wheels. Yes, there are plenty of screens on board, including a front passenger display (invisible from the driving position when the gear selector is in D or R), and all the driving aids are present, but the most impressive tech has to do with the chassis.

The GTS model comes standard with Porsche's air suspension, and it sits 10 mm closer to the ground. Reinforced anti-roll bars and a device maximizing torque distribution add to the model’s performance level when you dare to push it.

With the Turbo S E-Hybrid versions, each shock absorber is equipped with an electric hydraulic pump that actively generates forces, either in the rebound direction or in the compression direction. In this way, the suspension almost completely compensates for body movements and keeps the car horizontal when cornering. This technology allows overcompensation of pitching and rolling movements. It also adapts the load distribution on the wheels to the level of grip, thus optimizing traction.

And that's just one example. Here's a second one. The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) has been fundamentally reworked. Optimized transmission surfaces and a higher thermal load capacity allow it to properly manage the immense torque of the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant.

We could go on and on. These models are technologically very advanced.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, exhaust tubes | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - 9.5/10

Under the hood, both models benefit from the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. With the GTS model, the power is 493 hp, the torque is 487 lb-ft. With the electrified model, the orgy is pushed to 771 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to the help provided by electrical energy.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid with its 25.9-kWh battery offers a range of 88 km on the European WLTP (World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which should translate to about 65 to 70 km in Canada.

Obviously, the 0-100 km/h times are lightning quick, with times of 3.8 and 2.9 seconds, respectively, for the two variants.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - 9.5/10

With so many horses at our disposal, we were thankful that the test of these vehicles took place in Germany, where certain sections of highways have no speed limits, it should be remembered. Because in Canada, what's the point of all this tremendous power?

But while the power impresses and so does the way you’ll feel yourself pinned to your seat in a violent way with the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant, it’s the car’s stability at high speed that amazes. Push it to 140, 180 or 220 km/h, the Panamera doesn’t flinch. And when you hit the brakes at such speeds, a seeming miracle happens; you have the feeling of being on rails.

About that acceleration. You have to see how little time it takes for the speedometer figures to go from 160 km/h to 230 km/h to understand that these are excessive, but highly addictive machines. The pleasure is constant, as is the comfort, which remains impressive despite all the sportiness offered by the two variants.

And once on country roads, even if you know you’re driving a heavy 2,400-kg car, it responds with an arrogance that puts a smile on your face.

The word stunning describes the driving experience well.

Consumption

Is this relevant with this model? For most buyers, no. For those who care, know that the 11-kW on-board charger allows for recharging the car in about 2 hours 30 minutes on a Level 2 terminal.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Prices... and the final word

The base prices of our two models are $173,400 for the GTS version, $257,000 for the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant. And because options are legion at Porsche, and you have to add the luxury tax to these products, we ended up with GTS variants at $239,817 and $243,018, and Turbo S E-Hybrid versions at $318,368 and $328,510.

Toys for wealthy adults, let’s agree. Yes, it's very expensive, but for those who can really afford it, it's not an issue. My concern is more about the relevance of putting these models on our roads, considering that we’re restricted everywhere in terms of speed.

In other words, we pay for services that we can never use, unless we go on a circuit. In fact, a track subscription is a must.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, headlights | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, rear light | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, clock | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS, Drive Mode button | Photo: D.Rufiange