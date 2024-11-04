• Porsche mistakenly revealed part of the design of the new 911 Turbo on its German configurator.

Porsche is cranking out the new models this year, unveiling several models and special editions, including the base 2025 911 and the GTS model.

Next up for the German automaker is the restyled 911 Turbo, and it was just accidentally unveiled on the German market configurator. The leaked image was spotted by a well-known German car observer by the name of Ari. He noticed that the Turbo model appeared on the visual of the cruise control option for the 911 Carrera, with distinctive features giving the game away: four tailpipes and very wide rear fenders.

Although Porsche has since removed the image, it’s still up on Ari's Instagram account and has been let loose on the Web.

Image of the 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo | Photo: Porsche

A subtly refreshed design with the 992.2

Unfortunately, only the rear of the car is shown in the image, which isn’t of the highest quality. Still, some distinctive details stand out clearly. The rear bumper has been modified with a more pronounced license plate recess and vertical vents at each end, replacing the square air outlets of the 992.1 model. The exhaust tips are now square, and the diffuser section appears larger.

The usual horizontal reflectors are back, and we expect to see the model will sport Porsche's new headlights, including integrated turn signals, and get some subtle adjustments to its front end.

While this refresh looks discreet on paper, it's clear that in person, this new 911 Turbo won't go unnoticed.

Hybrid powertrain for the 2025 model

A week ago, Porsche confirmed that the 2025 911 Turbo would use Varta battery technology, already present on the latest GTS model, thus confirming the arrival of hybridization for the 992.2 Turbo.

It remains to be seen whether this Turbo will retain a conventional twin-turbo engine or adopt a single electric turbo like the GTS. However, the first option seems the most likely for this generation, with a new, more radical configuration planned for the next.

With images already visible on certain configurators, the official presentation of the new 911 Turbo should not be long in coming. An announcement is expected as early as the beginning of 2025, or even before the end of the current year. In the meantime, Porsche continues to offer the 50th anniversary edition of the 911 Turbo.