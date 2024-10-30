Porsche has unveiled the new version of its 911 Carrera T, designed for pure driving enthusiasts. With its lighter weight, 6-speed manual transmission and agility-oriented equipment, the Porsche 911 Carrera T 2025 seeks to embody the very essence of driving pleasure.

This 2025 edition, available as a coupe and for the first time as a cabriolet, will be delivered in Canada as of summer 2025, priced starting at $149,200 CAD for the coupe and $165,300 for the cabriolet.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, convertible | Photo: Porsche

A lighter, more responsive 911

The Porsche 911 Carrera T benefits from weight-saving measures, including lightened glazing and optimized insulation. In its lightest configuration, it weighs just 1,478 kg, 40 kg less than the base Carrera.

A 6-cylinder, 3.0L, twin-turbo Boxer engine powers it with 388 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, delivering 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds (4.7 for the cabriolet) and a top speed of 295 km/h.

Enthusiasts will appreciate the 6-speed manual gearbox with Auto-Blip function, which automatically adjusts revs for smooth driving.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, in profile | Photo: Porsche

Sporty chassis and agility

The Carrera T is equipped as standard with the Sport Chrono package and a sport chassis (PASM) lowered by 10 mm.

Porsche has also added a new rear-wheel steering system, optimizing the responsiveness of the front steering.

The Carrera T is fitted with Carrera S light-alloy wheels, 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Exclusive design and personalized touches

The Carrera T's exterior styling is distinguished by Vanadium Grey elements, polished wheels and an optimized spoiler lip.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, interior | Photo: Porsche

Inside, the design is sleek and sporty, with Sport-Tex fabric seats and details customizable to the driver's preferences.

Carrera T” interior and exterior packages introduce Gentian Blue as a visual contrast.

The manual gearshift, a tribute to classic 911s, is designed in open-pore walnut wood.

A wide range of customization options

In addition to sport seats, options include lightweight bucket seats or 18-position adaptive seats.

On the outside, body colors such as Shaded Green Metallic and Indian Red provide unique finishes. The convertible top is available in a range of shades, reinforcing the exclusive look of this T version.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, convertible, in profile | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, rear | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, de haut | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, gear shifter | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, seating | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, wheel | Photo: Porsche