Someone Paid $30,000 USD for a 1987 Chevrolet Chevette

Its hard to consider the Chevrolet Chevette a car that made automotive history. It served many owners to the best of its workmanlike abilities, but nothing more.

The Chevette was on the market for a decade, but chances are that many who owned one may have already forgotten about it.

Be that as it may, as always, some old copy of even the most mundane car is bound to pop up in good condition. And sometimes even with super-low mileage on them.

Take, for instance, this 1987 Chevette that recently went up for sale at a Mecum Group auction. The odometer of the car reads just 48.4 miles, or 77.9 km. This model sold new for $4,995 back in 1987. In Canada, it sold for around $7000 CAD.

The 1987 Chevrolet Chevette | Photo: Mecum Auctions

For any car enthusiast, it's interesting to see such a car re-emerge and be offered at auction. But what really drew a double take in this case was the sale price at auction of $30,000 USD, not counting the 10-percent fee that took the total to $33,000 USD.

Which is pretty staggering. This vehicle will never be worth that price. We’re going to guess the buyer has deep pockets and/or had one of these when young and wanted to revisit a part of their youth.

Even more surprising about that price, is that car is not quite in perfect condition. The roof arch is detached, the rear bumper is scratched and the logos look a little pecked at. Otherwise, though, the condition is exceptional.

The 1987 Chevrolet Chevette, interior | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 1987 Chevrolet Chevette, seats | Photo: Mecum Auctions

This Chevette was equipped with an AM radio, cigarette lighter, dome light and front stabilizer bar. A 4-speed manual gearbox is perhaps the most interesting item on the list of features.

Anyone who's ever driven a Chevette with automatic transmission (as I have) knows how painful the experience was.

And what lies ahead for this Chevrolet Chevette? Don’t expect to spot it on the road; taking out for drives would be sure way to destroy its already overestimated value. The buyer will certainly want to add it to their collection, perhaps hoping to see its value grow over the years.

We wouldn't bet on that - but then again, we wouldn't have bet on a Chevette selling for $30,000 USD.

The 1987 Chevrolet Chevette, engine | Photo: Mecum Auctions