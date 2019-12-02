Production of the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was supposed to have gotten underway by now, but it has been delay due to the recent strike action at General Motors. The extra wait does not seem to have dampened enthusiasm any, on the part of either dealerships or consumers. According to Chevrolet, all 40,000 of the 2020 Corvette cars planned for the U.S. market have already sold.

The report makes no mention of the Canadian market, and whether the models reserved for north of the border have also all been snapped up. We have contacted General Motors Canada and hope to find how more shortly.

The news regarding the 40,000 units already sold for the model’s first year on the market came courtesy Barry Engle, president of GM for the Americas, who told Motor Trend that "The first year is sold out for 2020." The unknown here is whether a distinction is being made between the coupe and convertible versions. Chevrolet has not elaborated on that.

Our first drive review of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Les premières livraisons du modèle auront lieu au printemps de l’année 2020 et un peu plus tard, la version décapotable sera aussi livrable. La compagnie s’attend à ce que cette dernière représente environ la moitié des ventes du modèle, une statistique que nous avons souvent vue dans l’histoire de la sportive.

La première Corvette sera mise en vente à l’encan de Barrett-Jackson qui se tiendra en Arizona en janvier 2020. Les profits de celle-ci seront versés à la fondation Children Fund de Détroit qui vient en aide au système d’écoles publiques, hautement sous-financé, de la ville. Considérant l’importance du véhicule, les experts ne seraient pas surpris de voir la transaction finale atteindre le million de dollars.

Pour tous ceux qui doutaient de cette première Corvette à moteur central, disons qu’on commence à avoir un portrait clair de la situation.