Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

2020 New York Auto Show Officially Cancelled

New York Auto Show organizers pull plug on 2020 event.

Last March, the organizers of the New York International Auto Show, scheduled as every year for the first week of April, postponed the event until late August because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

At the time the decision was made, the number of cases in the Big Apple and across the U.S. was still low and it was hoped that the pandemic could be stopped, or at least brought under control.

The direction of the pandemic since then has made it increasingly clear that it would be impossible to hold the show in August. News of the 2020 event’s cancellation thus comes as no surprise.

Most immediately, the usual host for the auto show, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center located on 11th Avenue in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, remains set up as a temporary hospital for Covid-19 patients.

In fact, the logistical uncertainty of using the convention center makes planning and setting up a show there impossible. Even if the situation were to miraculously improve over the next few weeks, the risk for organizers was and is just too great – both safety-wise and in terms of logistics.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: New York International Auto Show

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Governor's office and with Javits officials to protect our attendees. We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve.

We also understand the immense planning needed for the automakers and their exhibit partners to construct a show of this magnitude. Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, we feel it would not be prudent to continue with the 2020 Show and instead are preparing for an even greater 2021."

- Mark Schienberg, president, Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association

The hospital was effectively shut down at the beginning of May and is currently not treating any patients, but it will remain in place until federal and state authorities give the go-ahead to dismantle it, leaving the availability of the centre in limbo.

The 2021 New York International Auto Show will be held from April 2 to 11.

You May Also Like

The 2021 Kia Sorento Will Now Debut in Geneva in Early March

The 2021 Kia Sorento Will Now Debut in Geneva in Early March

Speculation had the new 2021 Kia Sorento making its big debut this month in South Korea, but now the automaker has confirmed the premiere of the next generat...

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

For the second time in a few weeks, production of the next-generation 2021 Ford F-150 has been pushed back. The same applies for the date on which pre-orders...

Toyota Cutting Production in North America by 30% Through October

Toyota Cutting Production in North America by 30% Through...

Toyota plans to cut North American vehicle production by about 30% through the end of October. This decline will not be even over the months, however; produc...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Matthew McConaughey andCamila Alves, delivering masks
Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves Deliver Mas...
Article
Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Article
Accidented Porsche Taycan
Owner Wrecks Porsche Taycan After Driving it ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 