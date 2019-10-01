Subaru has released Canadian pricing and details for the new 2020 Subaru Impreza, and fans of the brand will be happy to learn the company is holding the line on pricing while adding several features to the list of standard equipment.

The base model of the 2020 Impreza sedan gets a starting price of $19,995, while the hatchback version starts at $20,995 – both unchanged since 2019. But for the buck, buyers get more standard bang in comparison with the outgoing model.

No need to dwell on AWD, which is as always standard on all Subarus. New for this year as standard equipment out of the factory is the automaker’s EyeSight drive-assist suite of systems (when with the CVT transmission). Those with CVT also now feature the SI-Drive engine management system, which allows drivers to choose between Sport and Intelligent modes.

The standard infotainment screen for 2020 is 6.5 inches and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Other standard functions include climate control, cruise control, power side mirrors, automatic door lock/unlock and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats. Also present is a rear seat verification system, designed to ensure no one forgets a child in the back upon leaving the vehicle; this system is fast becoming standard across the industry, as we reported a few weeks back.

Not included standard on the base version but on most versions above it is Subaru’s Starlink Connected Services, which gives access to emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, concierge service and something called Advanced Automatic Collision Notification.

The 2020 Subaru Impreza will also get a few distinctive new design elements, the front fascia having been revised and the Touring trim getting 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Sport version can be had with optional 17-inch wheels, and the Sport-tech with 18-inch wheels.

Pricing for the 2020 Subaru Impreza: