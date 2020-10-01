Toyota has produced a unique version of its Supra 2021, a variant with a Targa-type roof, as part of this year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show, taking place virtually due to the pandemic.

The Supra Sport Top model pays tribute to the A80 Supra of the 1990s. Asked if there was any hope for a production version one day, Toyota said it had nothing to announce.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Supra Sport Top, profile

The Sport Top one-off is based on the Heritage edition that was presented at last year's SEMA show. The roof was cut by the KC paint shop in Fort Worth, Texas, while the two removable roof panels, which can be placed in the trunk, were 3D-printed at Toyota North America's research and development centre in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The body was reinforced to accommodate the absence of a fixed roof. In addition, the paint shop covered the Supra’s exterior with a mixture corresponding to the Absolute Zero (white) option. The car also features round rear lights, 19-inch wheels with Toyo tires and Brembo brakes.

Under the hood of this version is BMW's 3.0L inline 6-cylinder engine. For the 2021 model year, it produces 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, respectively 47 and 3 more than in 2020.

Above all, it's the styling that's the big draw here, and it’s enough to make you wish Toyota would let its freak flag fly. Don’t get your hopes up, though.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Supra Sport Top, profile with roof panels removed

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Supra Sport Top, profile with roof panels in place

Photo: Toyota Toyota Supra Sport Top 2021, three-quarters

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Supra Sport Top, rear