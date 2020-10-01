Ford says it’s already collected 190,000 pre-orders from consumers wanting a new Bronco. The company also provided some details about which versions those consumers are most going for.

Mark Grueber, Ford’s head of marketing in the U.S., told Autoblog website that the Wildtrak variant accounts for 26 percent of ordered received to date. Close behind it is the Badlands versions, which 20 percent of Bronco buyers are ordering. These two variants happen to be the two most expensive models in the lineup, which is of course great news for Ford’s pocketbook. The other 54 percent of the orders are for the Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks and First Edition versions.

As reported previously, Canadian consumers should note that the First Edition is offered exclusively in the U.S.

Ford also confirmed that just under half the orders include the Sasquatch options package, which brings with it 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, Dana front and rear electronically locking axles with a 4.7:1 final drive ratio and high-clearance suspension with Bilstein shocks.

So get ready to see Broncos with enormous shoes on when the model finally debuts commercially.

As for the body configurations, two of three potential buyers are choosing the four-door setup up to now. Mark Grueber added that the most popular engine is the 2.7L EcoBoost V6, though he declined to provide a breakdown. Of those choosing this engine, 10 percent are opting for the manual gearbox, one of the gears of which is reserved for low-speed off-road driving.

