Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace

Over the past few weeks, Jaguar has been announcing various refreshments across its range. The British automaker is not the most visible in the industry, but it does offer some interesting models.

The E-Pace SUV is one of them, and for 2021, it too will see its styling refreshed. However, the modifications are modest in its case. It must be said that its successful styling means there’s no rush to make any major transformations, at least not for now.

Nonetheless, new LED headlights with two stripes acting as daytime running lights have been introduced, which changes the signature. There are also new air vents on the sides.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace, profile
Photo: Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace, profile

However, the biggest change is inside and it concerns the vehicle's multimedia system, which is of a new generation. The centre console has been redesigned with new buttons and switches underneath a large 11.4-inch touchscreen that access that new Jaguar system. The large gear selector has been replaced by the smaller unit found on the brand's other models. A 12.3-inch screen is also available for the instrument cluster.

Also, all E-Pace models now offer the option of a rearview mirror able to display the image captured by a camera in the rear.

The E-Pace sits below the F-Pace in the brand's line of SUVs; the brand's third SUV is the all-electric I-Pace. The brand also offers three cars: the XE and XF sedans, as well as the sporty F-Type.

See also: Several Improvements for the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace

See also: 2021 Jaguar F-Type First Drive: Restrained, but Not

2021 Jaguar E-Pace, three-quarters rear
Photo: Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace, three-quarters rear
Photos:Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace pictures
See the complete Gallery

