Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form

Jaguar is giving its universally lauded F-Type sports car a mid-cycle refresh for 2021, and to draw attention to that fact, it set up a Hot Wheels track this week at the company’s new Jaguar Design Studio in the UK and let loose on it a 3D-printed miniature version of the new edition.

The 2021 F-Type will retain the basics of its winning shape, but the grille is slightly larger than before and the front is beautified by a clamshell hood with vents, super-slim LED headlights, modified bumpers and slim rear lights with “Chicane” signature.

Inside, the highlight is a new 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster with an interactive driver display. The cabin also gets new premium materials.

Photo: Jaguar

Under the hood, there are three choices that will be offered to consumers: a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo (296 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque), a 3.0L supercharged V6 (380 hp, 339 lb-ft of torque) and a 5.0L supercharged V8 (575 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque); the latter is exclusive to the all-new F-Type R, the configuration of which is all-wheel drive. 0-100 km/h acceleration takes just 3.7 seconds.

The custom-designed yellow track at the studio (created under the supervision of no less an expert than the Official Hot Wheels master track designer, one Paul Schmid) stretched 232 metres in all and started, of course, at the top of a set of stairs before winding its way down to the finish line outdoors, next to an actual 2021 Jaguar F-Type. Along the way the 1:64-scale model took 44 corners, went through 25 loops and made three jumps. Its top speed attained during the ride down? 300 mph, in scale speed of course.

The new 2021 Jaguar F-Type will hit the market next spring, and it is available to order now at Jaguar dealers in Canada, at a starting price of $73,000 CAD.

Photo: Jaguar
Photos:Jaguar
2021 Jaguar F-Type pictures
See the complete Gallery

